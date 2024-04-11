header image

April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Call for Art and Upcoming Arts Exhibitions
| Wednesday, Apr 10, 2024
Water drop


The city of Santa Clarita hosting several art exhibits, as well as seeking artists for an upcoming gallery.

Woven Roots by Taylor Thomas

March 14 – June 12, 2024
Canyon Country Community Center

In “Woven Roots,” Taylor Thomas delves into the public and private spheres of Black family representation, employing her family’s archive as a foundational element. Through the technique of collaging original photographs with materials sourced from urban landscape, such as commercial street posters and integrating mirrors, Thomas transcends traditional portraiture. This act of liberation from the frame and the integration of disparate elements not only bridges generational divides, but also initiates a dialogue on the evolving perceptions of Black identity.

Riding Through History

March 26 – June 19, 2024
Newhall Community Center

“Riding Through History” is a unique exhibition showcasing original artwork that celebrates the storied cowboy heritage of Santa Clarita. The works on display span from photography and graphite drawing to acrylic and oil paintings, each artwork offering a distinctive narrative that captures the essence of the cowboy epoch. In alignment with Santa Clarita Arts’ vision, the exhibition illuminates the region’s cowboy history through contemporary artistic lenses. The exhibition is a testament to the region’s commitment to cultural enrichment and historical preservation through the arts.

Beyond the Palette by LELA International

April 1 – June 3, 2024
Reception: April 18, 7 – 10 pm
The MAIN

“Beyond the Palette” is a compelling group exhibition by LELA International, transcending traditional boundaries. This captivating showcase features diverse artistic expressions that extend beyond the conventional color spectrum. The participating artists explore unique mediums, unconventional techniques, and thought-provoking concepts, creating an immersive experience that challenges perceptions and invites viewers to delve into the depths of artistic innovation. LELA International art organization is committed to the belief that “Art” is a universal and international medium that empowers mankind with a voice.

Celebrating Diversity Juried Exhibition
Deadline: April 15, 2024

The City of Santa Clarita (City) is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for our upcoming “Celebrating Diversity” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall. We are seeking original artwork in any medium that celebrates the myriad of cultures, perspectives, and identities that enrich our community. Artwork should explore our human experiences, aiming to foster dialogue with and understanding through visual narratives.
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
