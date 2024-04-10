County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce

This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.

Key findings include:

-Nearly half of the arts and culture workforce (49 percent) is composed of individuals identifying as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color

-Hispanic/Latino/a/x workers have the widest gaps in representation relative to the county population (13 percent of arts and culture workers compared to 49 percent of the population)

-Supervisory staff have grown from 34 percent BIPOC in 2019 to 45 percent in 2023

-72 percent of younger workers (ages 18-24) identify as BIPOC and are more likely to be in non-supervisory positions

-People working in smaller arts organizations rate their employers higher on inclusion than those who work in large arts organizations.

-Among 25 detailed job types, there is statistically significantly higher BIPOC representation among individuals working in project or exhibition functions, facilities personnel, and those employed in constituent-facing roles such as Community Engagement and Programming

-Heterosexual workforce members feel a stronger sense of belonging in their organizations than their LGBTQ+ peers

-Supervisory staff members were least likely to be satisfied or to recommend their job, and reported the highest intentions to leave

To read more of the date click the link.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...