header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
| Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
Water drop
The Santa Clara River


L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.

Visitors to the site will find information about Program investments, initiatives, and progress, as well as resources for getting involved and making a difference in our community.

Dive into the Features

Resource Library and Search
The new Safe, Clean Water Program resource library and search functionality make it easy to find forms, one-sheets, portals, and other key information. Find exactly what you’re looking for through the search bar or explore the resource library by category, subject, or even watershed. Key resources for all initiatives are accessible at the bottom of each page.

Calendar
The new site features a dynamic calendar that consolidates all Safe, Clean Water Program events, including committee meetings and community events, into one convenient location. Filter the calendar by committee or search for events to find exactly what you need. This tool will not only keep you informed about upcoming events but also serve as a comprehensive archive of past meetings and associated materials, ensuring that stakeholders have access to all the information they need to actively participate in the Program.

Find Your Watershed Tool
Learning about your watershed and connecting to the people bringing safe, clean water to your community is now just a click away. The Find Your Watershed Tool makes it easy to determine which watershed you live in, explore the projects making a difference in your area, and connect with your watershed coordinator on how you can be a part of the Program’s mission.

New and Improved Infrastructure Projects Page
The Safe, Clean Water Program works directly with communities, municipalities, agencies, and individuals to create projects that capture and clean stormwater, while also providing quality of life improvements. The new and improved infrastructure projects page makes it easier than ever to navigate this key part of the Program. Learn about the types of projects the Program funds, explore projects that are improving our local communities, and find step-by-step guidelines on how to make your project idea a reality.

We believe that this new website will be a valuable resource for residents, stakeholders, and partners interested in learning more about the region’s collaborative efforts to safeguard our local water while improving the daily lives of L.A. County residents. We encourage you to explore the site and discover how you can help support our mission.

Thank you for your continued support of the Safe, Clean Water Program. Together, we can make a real difference in ensuring that all residents of L.A. County have access to safe, clean, and reliable water resources.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website

L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
FULL STORY...

Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee

Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
FULL STORY...

National Animal Poison Prevention Month

National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
FULL STORY...

Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita

Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
FULL STORY...

LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee

LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC and NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
In a move to protect workers, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully moved AB 2135 past its first hurdle, passing out of the Labor Committee.
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
SCVNews.com