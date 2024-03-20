L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website

L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.

Visitors to the site will find information about Program investments, initiatives, and progress, as well as resources for getting involved and making a difference in our community.

Dive into the Features

Resource Library and Search

The new Safe, Clean Water Program resource library and search functionality make it easy to find forms, one-sheets, portals, and other key information. Find exactly what you’re looking for through the search bar or explore the resource library by category, subject, or even watershed. Key resources for all initiatives are accessible at the bottom of each page.

Calendar

The new site features a dynamic calendar that consolidates all Safe, Clean Water Program events, including committee meetings and community events, into one convenient location. Filter the calendar by committee or search for events to find exactly what you need. This tool will not only keep you informed about upcoming events but also serve as a comprehensive archive of past meetings and associated materials, ensuring that stakeholders have access to all the information they need to actively participate in the Program.

Find Your Watershed Tool

Learning about your watershed and connecting to the people bringing safe, clean water to your community is now just a click away. The Find Your Watershed Tool makes it easy to determine which watershed you live in, explore the projects making a difference in your area, and connect with your watershed coordinator on how you can be a part of the Program’s mission.

New and Improved Infrastructure Projects Page

The Safe, Clean Water Program works directly with communities, municipalities, agencies, and individuals to create projects that capture and clean stormwater, while also providing quality of life improvements. The new and improved infrastructure projects page makes it easier than ever to navigate this key part of the Program. Learn about the types of projects the Program funds, explore projects that are improving our local communities, and find step-by-step guidelines on how to make your project idea a reality.

We believe that this new website will be a valuable resource for residents, stakeholders, and partners interested in learning more about the region’s collaborative efforts to safeguard our local water while improving the daily lives of L.A. County residents. We encourage you to explore the site and discover how you can help support our mission.

Thank you for your continued support of the Safe, Clean Water Program. Together, we can make a real difference in ensuring that all residents of L.A. County have access to safe, clean, and reliable water resources.

