March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon
gold mining
Registration Now Open for COC’s Spring, Summer Youth Soccer Programs
| Thursday, Mar 31, 2022

COC CampCollege of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.

Both the spring and summer programs are open to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The eight-week Spring Youth Development Program runs 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings from April 13 to June 4.

Led by COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin and staffed by intercollegiate soccer players from the college’s men’s and women’s soccer programs, the Youth Development Program offers a high-caliber curriculum that creates a uniquely fun learning environment for players wanting to build and improve their soccer skills.

By combining skill-emphasized training sessions, player-centered drills, and small-sided games, the program focus is on player skill development with an emphasis on building confidence in young soccer players.

The eight Wednesday evening training sessions will be accompanied by two Saturday ‘Play Dates’ on May 7 and June 4, consisting of two games each day.

All training sessions and Play Dates will be held at the COC Soccer Facility located on the college’s Valencia campus, featuring a state-of-the-art FieldTurf Revolution 360 playing surface and infill system complete with LED stadium lights.

Registration for the Spring Youth Development Program is $125 per player. Proceeds directly support the COC women’s soccer program.

“It’s our goal to provide a fun and safe learning environment for the Santa Clarita Valley’s next generation of soccer players,” said Lundin. “By providing both a spring and summer training experience we hope to reach as many players as possible, while helping to instill a new set of skills and a continued love of soccer.”

For players looking for a soccer experience later in the season, the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp will run June 20 to 23 (M/T/W/Th) from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening.

Once again, all sessions will be held at the state-of-the-art COC soccer facility located on the college’s Valencia campus. Sessions will follow the same format and philosophy of the Youth Development Program in an extended daily format.

The cost for the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp is $150, with participants receiving a COC Soccer Camp T-shirt and soccer ball.

Registration for both the Spring Youth Development Program (April 14 to June 4) and 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp (June 20 to 23) is now open is now available at www.COCathletics.com, with limited spots available.

For more information, contact COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin at justin.lundin@canyons.edu or visit www.COCathletics.com.
