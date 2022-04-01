Registration Now Open for COC’s Spring, Summer Youth Soccer Programs

College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
Both the spring and summer programs are open to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The eight-week Spring Youth Development Program runs 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings from April 13 to June 4.
Led by COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin and staffed by intercollegiate soccer players from the college’s men’s and women’s soccer programs, the Youth Development Program offers a high-caliber curriculum that creates a uniquely fun learning environment for players wanting to build and improve their soccer skills.
By combining skill-emphasized training sessions, player-centered drills, and small-sided games, the program focus is on player skill development with an emphasis on building confidence in young soccer players.
The eight Wednesday evening training sessions will be accompanied by two Saturday ‘Play Dates’ on May 7 and June 4, consisting of two games each day.
All training sessions and Play Dates will be held at the COC Soccer Facility located on the college’s Valencia campus, featuring a state-of-the-art FieldTurf Revolution 360 playing surface and infill system complete with LED stadium lights.
Registration for the Spring Youth Development Program is $125 per player. Proceeds directly support the COC women’s soccer program.
“It’s our goal to provide a fun and safe learning environment for the Santa Clarita Valley’s next generation of soccer players,” said Lundin. “By providing both a spring and summer training experience we hope to reach as many players as possible, while helping to instill a new set of skills and a continued love of soccer.”
For players looking for a soccer experience later in the season, the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp will run June 20 to 23 (M/T/W/Th) from 5 to 8 p.m. each evening.
Once again, all sessions will be held at the state-of-the-art COC soccer facility located on the college’s Valencia campus. Sessions will follow the same format and philosophy of the Youth Development Program in an extended daily format.
The cost for the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp is $150, with participants receiving a COC Soccer Camp T-shirt and soccer ball.
Registration for both the Spring Youth Development Program (April 14 to June 4) and 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp (June 20 to 23) is now open is now available at www.COCathletics.com, with limited spots available.
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
College of the Canyons competed at the Azusa Pacific University Franson Classic track and field meet on March 19, gaining another chance to compete against student-athletes from four-year schools with several Cougars posting personal-best marks and times.
College of the Canyons is inviting youth soccer players from across the Santa Clarita Valley to participate in two upcoming training opportunities, with the Spring Youth Development Program beginning April 13 and the 2022 Youth Summer Soccer Camp getting underway June 20.
Valencia High School's Medical Science Academy teacher Jonathan Gedalia was recently selected as the Health Occupations Students of America Advisor of the Year at the Future Medical Professionals State Leadership Conference.
Students, parents, teachers, community members and other district staff gathered on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, to review the current state of the William S. Hart Union School District and to give input toward a strategic plan that will guide the direction of the school district for the next five years.
California Institute of the Arts graduate Robert Perez (Music BFA 2015, MFA 2018) was named a recipient of the 2022 American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award.
The Los Angeles Business Journal has announced nominations for both the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, and President and CEO Ivan Volschenk, for the 2022 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Awards.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Los Angeles County residents to create or update their MyDMV account with their current mailing address and email address to stay informed about DMV services and to make sure important information from the DMV is sent to the correct address.
After six months of extensive reviews and meetings with hundreds of key stakeholders, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has released a comprehensive 100 plus-page report delineating seven recommendations needed to improve the region’s current system that helps people experiencing homelessness.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other stakeholders with prominent roles in the fight against homelessness in L.A. County reacted to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’ formal completion and adoption of its report on how homeless services should be governed.
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.