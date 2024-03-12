Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC

More than 250 short-term classes are still open for students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2024 semester.

With start dates throughout March and April, late-start offerings will be available at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, and also include online courses to meet the needs of students balancing work and school.

“Short-term classes can help students reach their academic goals a lot faster,” said Omar Torres, assistant superintendent and vice president of instruction at the college. “Classes are available in-person and online, which provides students flexibility to accommodate their unique circumstances and learning preferences.”

New and returning students can benefit from the wide range of classes that will be offered in subjects such as administration of justice, astronomy, business, computer applications, construction management technology, economics, geography, geology, health sciences, mathematics, media entertainment arts, network technology, photography, psychology, Spanish, and water systems technology.

Many classes being offered will appeal to high school students, as they satisfy four-year university transfer requirements.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost will be offering more than 95 short-term classes throughout March and April.

Community members can choose from Personal and Professional Learning classes such as career skills, computer skills (via NC.CAWT), photography, and older adult/emeritus classes.

To register or obtain more information about Personal and Professional Learning classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

Registration for short-term classes will remain open until classes are filled.

For more information about spring 2024 semester short-term classes, please visit the class schedule.

