header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
| Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Water drop


CUREE is about three-feet long and kind of looks like a complicated, convoluted video camera. This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Edmunds and Yogesh A. Girdhar, a computer scientist with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, the world’s largest independent marine research facility, have received a combined $300,000 in EAGER, EArly-concept Grants for Exploratory Research, funds from the National Science Foundation to explore the use of an AI-powered robot, WHOI’s Curious Underwater Robot for Ecosystem Exploration, to survey coral reefs and find rare coral species whose number have declined to the point that it is nearly impossible for human divers to locate them.

“The state of the coral reefs in the Virgin Islands is a bit grim,” said Edmunds, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Science and Mathematics. “Some of those corals are so uncommon they are falling through the cracks of our ability to find them because humans can’t physically spend enough time underwater to search large areas of reef. This is where the robot comes in.

“We’ve been dreaming of the time where the robot can be operated by engineers and overseen by ecologists,” he said “The robot will be able to go up and down the reef. Maybe it finds the last two colonies of a coral species you are interested in and then returns to you and says, ‘This where they are. Here are the GPS coordinates. Here are pictures of them. Tell me what else you want to know.’”

Edmunds said that information the robot gathers is important “because we are talking about the possible extinction of a species.”

“It can help determine what we do, or not do, to protect the species,” Edmunds said. “I think it’s very dangerous to claim the sky is falling when it is not. When we’re talking about rare corals or rare marine organisms and thinking about taking some sort of draconian measure like pulling them off the reef and keeping them alive in an aquarium, we want to make sure that we are making the right decision.

“Are they truly rare, truly on the verge of extinction? Or are they just uncommon. Their populations sizes have declined, but they are still there and still an integral part of the marine ecosystem,” Edmunds said. “We must be careful because our actions as potential saviors of rare corals have consequences.”

The project is a natural next step in Edmunds’ nearly four-decade-long effort to chronicle life on the coral reefs off the Caribbean Island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. For 37 years, he has taken photographs and made detailed notes on the marine ecology off St. John. He will be tapping into that knowledge and his intimate familiarity with the coral species that live on the reefs to help Girdhar develop a program to train CUREE to identify rare and vulnerable coral species.

“This has never been done before,” Edmunds said. “We don’t know whether the robot can be trained to find these corals.”

He and Girdhar are hoping to capitalize on artificial intelligence’s ability to learn by analyzing and classifying large numbers of images, and to make decisions based on the trends it finds in a large data set. This is similar to the facial-recognition systems used by the Department of Homeland Security to identify protentional terrorists in a crowded airport. But, in this instance, they are hoping to teach the robot’s artificial intelligence the nuanced differences between “the little wiggles of one coral skeleton and the wiggles of another coral species,” Edmunds said.

“If we are successful, CUREE will not only learn that certain shapes correspond to different coral species,” said Girdhar. “It will also be able to detect the right habitat types to adaptively focus its efforts to find coral of a particular species.”

Because the coral species they are looking for are so rare, Edmunds explained, it can take researchers hours of underwater searching before they find them. The researchers then face dozens of additional hours underwater taking a census of what they see.

“The human body cannot stay underwater for the six, nine, or 12 hours it might take to find a tiny rare or uncommon coral species. Spending that much time underwater creates serious health consequences,” he said. “But a robot can do it.”

The willingness to test the unknown led to the EAGER grants, Edmunds said.

“The grants are designed to encourage scientists to take risks and try something new,” he said. “Which is definitely what we are doing. If we succeed, what we’re doing could have implications for all of biological research.”

The grant also provides an opportunity for CSUN students—many of whom are first-generation and from underrepresented communities—to work on a project that could have applications for marine biological research around the world. Edmunds is also thinking of involving students at local high schools.

“I think it would be awesome to bring our CSUN students and Yogi (Girdhar) to the local high schools and show them how we’re using a robot to do biological research,” Edmunds said. “I think it would stoke an excitement about possibilities for research that we haven’t even thought of yet.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals

Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora

CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
FULL STORY...

Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70

Calarts Alum Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Creator Dies at 70
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
Paul Reubens (California Institute of the Arts / Theater BFA 73), who created the beloved and iconic character of Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.
FULL STORY...

COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair

COC Foundation Welcomes New Chair, Co-Chair
Monday, Jul 31, 2023
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story

CSUN Professors’ Research Rewrites Rocky Mountains’ Origin Story
Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Following a recent credit rating upgrade to AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s 2023 revenue bonds were successfully sold in the market on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
SCV Water Revenue Bonds Successfully Sold
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Slater's 50/50. 
Aug. 24: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at Slater’s 50/50
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies for Children in Need
The Salvation Army and Walmart Carl Boyer are helping to make the next school year the best school year for 100 kids in Santa Clarita Valley by collecting school supplies and other necessary items for families in need.  
The Salvation Army, Walmart Unite to Collect School Supplies for Children in Need
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature Mike Hernandez and his works at its new location, Barnes and Noble.
Aug 21: Santa Clarita Artists Association to Feature Mike Hernandez Gouache Demo at Barnes and Noble
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams as their official vacation partner.
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
There is nothing better than gathering with family and friends on a warm summer evening as the sun is setting, to enjoy one of Santa Clarita’s premier events. Fortunately in August, there are many opportunities to do just that.
Message from City Manager | Enjoy Hot Summer Nights at City Events
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
This intrepid underwater robot may help California State University, Northridge marine biologist Peter Edmunds find clues for protecting vanishing coral species in the reefs of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Robot May Help CSUN Marine Biologist Find Clues to Protect Vanishing Corals
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
The Castaic Union School District has announced the appointment of Antonio Sanchez as the new Principal of Live Oak Elementary School.
Castaic Union School District Announces New Live Oak Elementary Principal
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Authentic Armenian books, medals, personal letters, photos, autobiography manuscripts and translated documents can be found in a special collection at the California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
CSUN Special Collections to Delve Into History of the Armenian Diaspora
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host the Summer Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 13.
Friends of Santa Clarita Library Summer Bag Sale
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
The College of the Canyons Foundation invites all golfers to Swing for Student Success at the annual COC Foundation Golf Tournament. The charity golf tournament will be held Monday, Oct. 2 at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 2: COC Foundation Golf Tournament, Swing for Student Success
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
The County of Los Angeles, Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission invites county residents to join Virtual Conference Session 3, Deputies in Schools: Ensuring Outcomes & Accountability to continue the dialogue on the School Resource Deputy program.
Aug 3: Virtual Conference on School Resource Deputy Program
Clear the Shelters August Pet Adoptions Offers Dogs, Cats for $20
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care & Control is pleased to join NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s annual month-long Clear the Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign for the ninth consecutive year.
Clear the Shelters August Pet Adoptions Offers Dogs, Cats for $20
Potential Increased Risk for Valley Fever Expected
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH), in collaboration with local health departments, is alerting the public and health care providers to a potential increased risk for Valley fever in California. Because many Valley fever infections take place during the summer, August has been designated as Valley Fever Awareness Month.
Potential Increased Risk for Valley Fever Expected
Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess
A playground at sea for curious minds awaits on a specially themed cruise hosted by Adam Savage, original co-host of Discovery Channel’s series MythBusters and godparent to Discovery Princess. The cruise sets sail onboard Discovery Princess, Nov. 25-29, from the Port of Los Angeles for a four-day West Coast Getaway to San Diego and Ensenada.
Mythbusters Co-Host Adam Savage Sets Sail on Discovery Princess
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs
Motor vehicle accidents are among the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,800 teens were killed and 227,000 teens were injured due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020. Young drivers are losing their lives prematurely in devastating and preventable traffic collisions.
Mayor’s Monthly Message | Jason Gibbs
Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament
The Baker Family Foundation will present the Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 at LA North Studios Santa Clarita.
Oct. 14: Battle of the Bag Charity Cornhole Tournament
Safe Exchange Zone at SCV Sheriff’s Station
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station reminds SCV residents that there are several parking spots in front of the station designated as "Safe Exchange Zones" for residents.
Safe Exchange Zone at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Sept. 9: MHF Cheers for Charity Hosted by KRTH 101 Personality Brian Beirne
September is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is hosting its inaugural Cheers for Charity: Beer, Wine and Concert Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sept. 9: MHF Cheers for Charity Hosted by KRTH 101 Personality Brian Beirne
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
West Ranch Standout Savannah Gatewood Showcasing Talents in Cuba
ELLA Sports Foundation’s sports programs director Manny Travieso will lead a team of eleven USA women travel ball softball players, including West Ranch High School standout Savannah Gatewood, to take part in the Third Annual Copa Amistad Aug. 1-6 in Havana, Cuba.
West Ranch Standout Savannah Gatewood Showcasing Talents in Cuba
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
College of the Canyons sophomore Andrew Henderson signed with the Sonoma State University Seawolves men's basketball program to continue his career at the NCAA Division II level.
COC’s Andrew Henderson Continues Career at Sonoma State
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruisetours season, featuring three captivating roundtrip itineraries and an exclusive new National Parks Cruisetour.
Princess Cruises Unveils 2025 Itineraries
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: