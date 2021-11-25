Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

In preparation for their turkey giveaway, SDFHC conducted a food drive at the Grocery Outlet on Plum Canyon where donations were dropped off and collected by SDHFC staff. Among those who gathered to set up for the event and bag all of the dinners for patient families in need were SDFHC Board Members Gloria Mercado-Fortine (Board Chair) and Paul Lowe, SDFHC staff, and our sponsor Christy Smith.

“We look forward to the turkey giveaway each year because it allows us to help our patients beyond their medical, dental, and behavioral health needs. SDFHC strives to provide for the overall wellbeing of patients and providing a thanksgiving dinner to a family who may not have the resources to purchase is the reason we continue the annual tradition ”, said Daisy Wyche, Administrative Manager.

“We recognized the importance of this year’s event as a result of the impact that the pandemic has had in our community and how vital it was for us to continue our annual tradition of providing our families with everything needed to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. We are grateful for the support of Christy Smith, Andrew Taban, Michelle Kampbell, Grocery Outlet, and the many individuals who donated to our food drive. Without their involvement and commitment to our community, this event would not have been possible.”, said Philip Solomon, SDFHC Chief Executive Officer.

About Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc.

Established in 1980 and named for long-time Val Verde resident and minister, the late Reverend Samuel Dixon, SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Their mission is to enhance wellness by providing quality healthcare, dental, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment services to anyone in need. For more information visit them at www.sdfhc.org or call any of their three locations: Val Verde (661-257-4008), Canyon Country (661-424-1220), and Newhall Health (661-291-1777).

