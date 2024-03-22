header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
| Friday, Mar 22, 2024

Grocery outletThe Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

The new store is located at 26825 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The first 100 customers at 7 a.m. will receive a gift card and can enter to win $1,000 in free groceries.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, food, music and a first look at this new SCV location.

Grocery Outlet is a discount closeout retailer consisting exclusively of supermarket locations that offer deeply discounted items. Each local store owner chooses products that they feel customers will want the most, personalizing each store’s selection to its local community.

For more information visit SCV Chamber events.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-22-2024 April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
03-22-2024 April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
03-21-2024 Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
03-19-2024 SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
03-19-2024 Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Dymystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state. 
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
SCVNews.com