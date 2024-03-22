April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

The new store is located at 26825 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The first 100 customers at 7 a.m. will receive a gift card and can enter to win $1,000 in free groceries.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, food, music and a first look at this new SCV location.

Grocery Outlet is a discount closeout retailer consisting exclusively of supermarket locations that offer deeply discounted items. Each local store owner chooses products that they feel customers will want the most, personalizing each store’s selection to its local community.

For more information visit SCV Chamber events.

