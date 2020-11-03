Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – November 2020

Shop Local this Holiday Season

The holiday shopping rush is upon us! As with everything this year, checking loved ones off your shopping list will look a little different in 2020. There will be no braving the crowds and tussling for the first crack at the doorbuster deals on Black Friday.

Due to the COVID pandemic, we will have to be more creative with our holiday shopping excursions, and there is no better way to do that than by starting at some of our locally owned boutiques and shops. These businesses have endured months of shutdowns and need our support more than ever this holiday season to keep their doors open and their local employees paid. I encourage all of you to spend your shopping dollars here in Santa Clarita. We are fortunate to have a wide variety of businesses offering gifts for everyone on your list. Take a trip down Main Street in Old Town Newhall, explore the storefronts in Canyon Country along Soledad Canyon Road, check out the shops at Westfield Valencia Town Center and at all of the other local businesses nestled throughout our community.

You can also give the gift of giving back this holiday season by supporting the work of your favorite local non-profit. The COVID pandemic has also been hard on these organizations whose mission it is to help those in need in our community. Donations, in-kind gifts and volunteer hours are all much appreciated throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season.

As we slowly take steps back towards normalcy, let us make sure we do what we can to keep Santa Clarita, our neighbors, families and friends – safe, healthy, strong and supported this holiday season.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.