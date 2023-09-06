header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
| Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023

The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its “Fall into Fun” lineup. Scroll down below for activities you and your whole family can enjoy.

Word Up!

Do you enjoy playing Scrabble? If you answered yes, visit the Valencia Branch in September to build upon the words of your fellow word lovers! A large Scrabble board game can be found near the reference desk all month long so be sure to add a new word when you stop by the branch to check out or drop off books, use the computers or attend a program.

Fall into the Library

Come explore all of the cool stuff for kids at the Library during our Fall Season which starts September 18 and continues through November 17. We have a wide variety of programs for children of all ages, including CARdboard Drive-In, Crafternoon, Halloween Fun, Home at the Library, Little Explorers, LEGO® Block Party, Storytime, Trail Tales New Book Launch, Wild About Board Games, Yoga Together and more!

See children’s programs here

Just for Teens

Calling all teens! Check out our Fall Season of programs happening September 18 through November 17. Make a difference by joining a Teen Advisory Board, get creative at Teen Crafts and Stuff, play it up at Teen Game Day, complete your homework at Teen Study Café, cook up something cool at Teen Library Eats, let your words out at Teen Writing Club and more!

See teen programs here

Walk with Us

Meet us at the Newhall Community Center on Thursday mornings for our Walking Club and get energized for your day while socializing with neighbors! We also have an exciting assortment of activities for adults from September 18 through November 17 that you do not want to miss, including The Art of Taxidermy, Better Be Etching, Folded Book Art, Genealogy for Beginners, Lettuce Be Dressed, Pumpkin Dioramas and more!

See adult programs here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally

Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup

Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
FULL STORY...

Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference

Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
FULL STORY...

Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library

Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library
Friday, Sep 1, 2023
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: