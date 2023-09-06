Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup

Do you enjoy playing Scrabble? If you answered yes, visit the Valencia Branch in September to build upon the words of your fellow word lovers! A large Scrabble board game can be found near the reference desk all month long so be sure to add a new word when you stop by the branch to check out or drop off books, use the computers or attend a program.
Come explore all of the cool stuff for kids at the Library during our Fall Season which starts September 18 and continues through November 17. We have a wide variety of programs for children of all ages, including CARdboard Drive-In, Crafternoon, Halloween Fun, Home at the Library, Little Explorers, LEGO® Block Party, Storytime, Trail Tales New Book Launch, Wild About Board Games, Yoga Together and more!
Calling all teens! Check out our Fall Season of programs happening September 18 through November 17. Make a difference by joining a Teen Advisory Board, get creative at Teen Crafts and Stuff, play it up at Teen Game Day, complete your homework at Teen Study Café, cook up something cool at Teen Library Eats, let your words out at Teen Writing Club and more!
Meet us at the Newhall Community Center on Thursday mornings for our Walking Club and get energized for your day while socializing with neighbors! We also have an exciting assortment of activities for adults from September 18 through November 17 that you do not want to miss, including The Art of Taxidermy, Better Be Etching, Folded Book Art, Genealogy for Beginners, Lettuce Be Dressed, Pumpkin Dioramas and more!
The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.
Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
