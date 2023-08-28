Santa Clarita Recognized Nationally for Financial Reporting

Monday, Aug 28, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2021-22. This year marks the 34th consecutive year that the City has received this prestigious award.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” wrote Michele Mark Levine, director of the Technical Services Center of the GFOA.

The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. This included demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA is a major professional association servicing the needs of 21,000 federal, local, state and provincial-level government finance officials and other finance practitioners.

For more information about the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, please contact finance manager Brittany Houston at bhouston@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 255-4996.

