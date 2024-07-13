Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of “Santa Clarita Spotlight,” a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.

This episode, titled “Fitness,” invites viewers to try out several fun, physical activities offered at Santa Clarita’s businesses. Head over to Top Out Climbing and get a full body workout by scaling their rock-climbing walls.

Pick up some weights, jump on a treadmill or take up a new class at Afterburn Fitness. Get your groove on at New World Dance Studio or practice your swing at Club Golf Valencia.

Whether you are a beginner to the world of fitness or an athlete looking for a new challenge, there are so many local options for residents to discover.

As part of the larger Shop Local, Eat Local campaign, Santa Clarita Spotlight inspires residents to explore and support the city’s many wonderful local businesses.

New episodes of Santa Clarita Spotlight are released on a quarterly basis and viewable on ThinkSantaClarita.com and the city’s social media platforms, as well as SCVTV’s social media pages and other platforms: SCVTV.com, Spectrum 20, AT&T, Roku App and Apple TV.

