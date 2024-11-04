header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 4
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
| Monday, Nov 4, 2024

Ken StriplinAs the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses. With over 8,000 businesses throughout our city, from boutiques to restaurants, you don’t have to look far to find everything you need for the perfect gift or holiday celebration.

When you spend your hard-earned dollars in Santa Clarita, you also help fund vital services that enhance our quality of life. The sales tax from your holiday shopping goes directly back into programs that maintain our beautiful parks, improve public transportation and support essential services like the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Take a stroll through Old Town Newhall to explore th|e countless shops and restaurants along Main Street or spend a relaxing day at the Valencia Town Center, enjoying the mall’s wide selection of stores.

Shopping locally during the holidays goes beyond convenience, it’s a way to support our neighbors and strengthen our community. When you choose to buy gifts or enjoy a meal at a Santa Clarita establishment, you’re supporting a business owner and their employees who live and work here. These purchases keep the spirit of Santa Clarita alive, helping local businesses thrive, create additional jobs and expand their offerings.

The benefits of shopping locally extend beyond individual purchases. As businesses flourish, they attract new ventures and contribute to the distinctive character that defines Santa Clarita.

This holiday season, I invite you to embrace the Shop Local and Eat Local mentality. If you need inspiration on where to shop or dine, the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages are filled with helpful tips and suggestions.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov.

Happy Holidays!

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local

Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote

Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Monday, Nov 4, 2024
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
READ MORE...

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street

Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween

Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express

Ken Striplin | All Aboard the Holiday Express
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
Whether its spending time with family and friends, flipping the switch for our annual Light Up Main Street event in Old Town Newhall or enjoying the cooler weather – there’s so much community fun to be had this season, including a new, unique holiday experience.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Ready to Hike a Marathon?

Bill Miranda | Ready to Hike a Marathon?
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
During this fall season, our city has launched the third annual Hiking Challenge–just another way to encourage our community to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
The College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center present the Doo Wop Project Holiday Show, Friday, Dec. 6 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 6: The Doo Wop Project Holiday Show at the COC PAC
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses.
Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 10.
Nov. 4-10: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sworn in for her third and final term on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in a ceremony held Saturday, Nov. 2 in Pasadena.
Barger Sworn in for Third, Final Term
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.
Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, beginning with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 6: Regular Meeting of the Hart Board of Trustees
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Join Los Angels County Parks for some fall fun. The Harvest Festival returns this year Nov. 12-26 with cultural celebrations including food tasting, dancing, music, crafts, children’s story corner and family games.
Nov. 12-26: L.A. County Parks Harvest Festival
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Propositions, ballot measures, judges, City Councilmembers, state assembly, Congress, Senate and of course, the President—as Tuesday, Nov. 5 approaches, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Ken Striplin | Make Your Plan to Vote
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team is hosting the annual “A Holiday Marketplace” fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse.
Dec. 14: ‘A Holiday Marketplace’ Benefits Wave Swim Team
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists.
AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists
Today in SCV History (Nov. 4)
1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
Today in SCV History (Nov. 3)
1987 - City of Santa Clarita formation approved at the polls; Buck McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy, Carl Boyer III, Dennis Koontz win first City Council election (in that order) [story]
First Santa Clarita City Council
Today in SCV History (Nov. 2)
1976 - First Canyon County formation attempt fails despite local voter approval [story]
vote results
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
The Master's University men's basketball team continued their dominating start to the season with a 90-78 road win over Missouri Baptist University at Abe Lemon Arena in Oklahoma City.
TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball Outplay the Spartans
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating possible sources of H5 avian flu, which has been detected at low levels for the first time at one of the wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County.
H5 Avian Flu Detected at Wastewater Sampling Site in L.A. County
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office.
Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
The Knights of Columbus Council 6016 in the Santa Clarita Valley has launched its annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable programs.
Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Tree, Wreath Sale
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will be recognized by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with a Strategic Engagement Award.
SCVEDC to Receive the Strategic Engagement Award from LAEDC
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a do it yourself Air Plant Holder Workshop Tuesday, Nov. 5 4-5 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Nov. 5: Newhall Library DIY Air Plant Holder Workshop
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
SCVNews.com