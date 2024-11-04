Ken Striplin | Celebrate the Holidays by Shopping Local

As the winter season approaches, that means one thing, the holidays are on their way. Here in Santa Clarita, our community comes alive with the festive spirit, making it the perfect time to discover and support our local businesses. With over 8,000 businesses throughout our city, from boutiques to restaurants, you don’t have to look far to find everything you need for the perfect gift or holiday celebration.

When you spend your hard-earned dollars in Santa Clarita, you also help fund vital services that enhance our quality of life. The sales tax from your holiday shopping goes directly back into programs that maintain our beautiful parks, improve public transportation and support essential services like the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Take a stroll through Old Town Newhall to explore th|e countless shops and restaurants along Main Street or spend a relaxing day at the Valencia Town Center, enjoying the mall’s wide selection of stores.

Shopping locally during the holidays goes beyond convenience, it’s a way to support our neighbors and strengthen our community. When you choose to buy gifts or enjoy a meal at a Santa Clarita establishment, you’re supporting a business owner and their employees who live and work here. These purchases keep the spirit of Santa Clarita alive, helping local businesses thrive, create additional jobs and expand their offerings.

The benefits of shopping locally extend beyond individual purchases. As businesses flourish, they attract new ventures and contribute to the distinctive character that defines Santa Clarita.

This holiday season, I invite you to embrace the Shop Local and Eat Local mentality. If you need inspiration on where to shop or dine, the city of Santa Clarita’s social media pages are filled with helpful tips and suggestions.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov.

Happy Holidays!

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

