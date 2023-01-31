header image

1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.

Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October 2022, making it the busiest month last year. Additionally, in both November and December, total and local ridership numbers surpassed those for the same timeframe in 2018 and 2019, setting new highs for those two months for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Santa Clarita Transit also installed ultraviolet sanitation systems on all 119 buses in its fleet.

Local bus routes represent just one service available for Santa Clarita residents. Santa Clarita Transit also offers weekday commuter service to North Hollywood, Warner Center, Century City and Los Angeles, as well as weekend service to North Hollywood. Residents can also take advantage of local Dial-A-Ride and Access transportation in addition to GO! Santa Clarita, a fixed-rate ride-share option to get customers where they need to go in Santa Clarita.

To learn more about all available routes and services, please contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV

‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge

L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge.
Heritage Junction Renamed Santa Clarita History Center

Heritage Junction Renamed Santa Clarita History Center
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Everything old is new again and that’s what’s happening at Hart Park in Newhall. Heritage Junction, where eight historic buildings and a steam engine and caboose are on display to the public, has officially been renamed “Santa Clarita History Center” and a new logo designed and adopted.
Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market

Jan. 28: Free Fruit Tree Giveaway at Old Town Newhall Farmers Market
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
TreePeople in partnership with the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market and the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will be giving away full size fruit trees including lemon, lime, orange, guava, pomegranate and peach on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
TMU Baseball Wins Both Games of Doubleheader
The Master's University baseball team scored 19 runs on 19 hits to win both games of a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 28 against Bethesda 9-6 and 10-1 at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs Union School District will host the annual Many Families, One Community Event on Saturday, Feb. 25.
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
The Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus will return on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines after being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Recent Rainfall Prompts Ocean Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission allocated over $988 million Friday to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center
Three new educational videos greet visitors to the Placerita Nature Center to help them understand what they're seeing along the trails.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
SCVNews.com
