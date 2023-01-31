Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers

A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before.

Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October 2022, making it the busiest month last year. Additionally, in both November and December, total and local ridership numbers surpassed those for the same timeframe in 2018 and 2019, setting new highs for those two months for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, Santa Clarita Transit also installed ultraviolet sanitation systems on all 119 buses in its fleet.

Local bus routes represent just one service available for Santa Clarita residents. Santa Clarita Transit also offers weekday commuter service to North Hollywood, Warner Center, Century City and Los Angeles, as well as weekend service to North Hollywood. Residents can also take advantage of local Dial-A-Ride and Access transportation in addition to GO! Santa Clarita, a fixed-rate ride-share option to get customers where they need to go in Santa Clarita.

To learn more about all available routes and services, please contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

