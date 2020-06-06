Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session

In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online. In lieu of the regular 2-week session, this summer the artistic staff will be offering a wide variety of fun and engaging virtual courses between Monday, June 22 and Friday, July 24.

The Artistic Staff of SCVYO have been meeting weekly online to curate a new curriculum in order to adapt to the current social distancing protocol. While many of the classes offered remain the same as past years, the Artistic Staff have taken teaching online as an opportunity to grow their curriculum and are excited to present many new music-related courses. Interested students can enroll online between now and Monday, June 15.

This year students will have the opportunity to “customize their own Summer camp,” as SCVYO is giving their students the opportunity to pick and choose the courses that interest them, as opposed to enrolling in one encompassing Summer camp. The staff are looking forward to teaching many new music-related courses. The session will include classes geared toward helping students keep up their instrumental skills, and special electives such as yoga for musicians, music history, music theory, composition, conducting, music of other cultures, and many more.

With the addition of electives being offered this Summer session, SCVYO’s Executive Director Xaman Kryger disclosed that “a unique feature of SCVYO’s approach to music education is the belief that we are not just preparing students for a performance – but helping them to understand the full spectrum of the musical language. This includes understanding the industry, the history and theory, and exposing them to the music of other cultures.”

For more information, please visit www.scvyo.org/sum20-schedule/.

