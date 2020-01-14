Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions

Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.

SCVYO, a nonprofit organization, opens its arms to new and returning students starting Feb. 8 at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus. Through one encompassing audition to access their prowess, musicians could be given the opportunity to join multiple SCVYO ensembles based on their performance. Ensembles include Novae Sinfonia, Orchestra, Chamber Music, Prelude Strings, Guitar Orchestra, Prelude Winds & Brass, and the SCV Brass Ensemble.

Joining SCVYO is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply go online to https://www.scvyo.org/auditions to check your desired ensemble skill requirements, pay the audition processing fee, then choose your appointment time. The audition processing fee is $30, and all auditions are to be unaccompanied. No piano, other instrumentation, teachers or parents are permitted in the audition room for the duration of the audition.

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley Community and surrounding areas for over 50 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education programs for students eight years and older. To learn more about SCVYO programs or to donate, please visit our website at www.scvyo.org. For more information contact our Executive Director at info@scvyo.org.