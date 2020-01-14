Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra to Hold Auditions

Calling all musicians. The Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) welcomes musicians who are experienced (minimum one year) with their instruments, from violins to guitars.
SCVYO, a nonprofit organization, opens its arms to new and returning students starting Feb. 8 at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus. Through one encompassing audition to access their prowess, musicians could be given the opportunity to join multiple SCVYO ensembles based on their performance. Ensembles include Novae Sinfonia, Orchestra, Chamber Music, Prelude Strings, Guitar Orchestra, Prelude Winds & Brass, and the SCV Brass Ensemble.
Joining SCVYO is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply go online to https://www.scvyo.org/auditions to check your desired ensemble skill requirements, pay the audition processing fee, then choose your appointment time. The audition processing fee is $30, and all auditions are to be unaccompanied. No piano, other instrumentation, teachers or parents are permitted in the audition room for the duration of the audition.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley Community and surrounding areas for over 50 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education programs for students eight years and older. To learn more about SCVYO programs or to donate, please visit our website at www.scvyo.org. For more information contact our Executive Director at info@scvyo.org.
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
With under five seconds to go in the game, College of the Canyons sophomore guard Theresa Garcia came up with the biggest steal of her career then quickly converted on a short game-winning jump shot to push the Lady Cougars past visiting Santa Monica College 66-65 on Saturday at the newly reopened Cougar Cage.
Five Point Holdings LLC has announced the sale of the first 781 home sites (of an eventual 21,000) in the portion of Valencia formerly known as Newhall Ranch during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company closed on 711 of these home sites, resulting in proceeds of $135 million.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a regular meeting on Wednesday, January 15, at the Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350.
In the aftermath of another large magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in Puerto Rico, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of 31 disaster specialists to assist the island to rebuild and recover.
The Trump administration changed rules on how the government funds programs to prevent teen pregnancy, but the law requires that money to go to evidence-based programs – a hurdle that abstinence-only programs don’t clear, the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday.
A California appeals court found Friday that the state’s so-called “sanctuary state” law barring local law enforcement from working with federal immigration agents is constitutional when applied to charter cities.
A proposed 12,000-unit development on property owned by the Tejon Ranch Company near California’s Grapevine community in Kern County will pose significant negative impacts to the environment, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
It has been nearly two months since that terrible day at Saugus High School. Despite the passage of time, we remain heartsick over those injured and lost. We recognize that many in our community continue to grapple with the fear and anxiety that understandably follows from such a traumatic event.
