Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response

A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a brush fire about a half-mile east of Lost Creek Road just after noon, according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported approximately a one-acre brush fire in light to medium brush with no structures threatened, Lim said.

Although the first-alarm fire was said to be moving slowly, it was reported to be underneath high-tension power lines, which Lim said firefighters would be cautious of.

At 12:53 p.m., firefighters reported they had stopped forward progress at one-and-a-half acres, Supervisor Leslie Lua said.

Crews remained on the scene for at least an hour to mop-up and extinguish any hot spots.