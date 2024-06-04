header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
| Monday, Jun 3, 2024

Ken StriplinPreparing for a Fire Safe Summer

There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season. Flowers, brush and native vegetation come to life on our hillsides, creating a blanket of green surrounding our City. As we transition into the summer months, the once-green vegetation begins to dry out, creating the perfect scenario for a devastating wildfire. The combination of dry brush and hot temperatures pose a significant risk to our community’s safety and requires everyone to have heightened awareness and preparedness.

Addressing the increased threat of wildfires requires a collective effort. As residents, we must take proactive steps to prevent ignition sources and minimize fire hazards. The Los Angeles County Fire Department stands ready to assist the community with their invaluable resources and guidance. The Ready! Set! Go! personal wildfire action plan empowers us to assess our wildfire risk, prepare our homes and families and stay informed about wildfire activity in our area.

The “Ready” phase emphasizes the importance of establishing and maintaining a defensible space around homes, which is essential to wildfire prevention. This involves creating a buffer zone by removing flammable vegetation and debris from the immediate vicinity of structures. By implementing fire-resistant landscaping practices and maintaining adequate spacing between trees and shrubs, residents can significantly reduce the risk of fire spreading to their homes.

In addition to creating defensible space, residents should take steps to fortify their homes. This may include installing ember-resistant vents, using fire-retardant building materials and enclosing eaves to prevent ember intrusion. By fortifying their homes, residents can increase the likelihood of their properties surviving a wildfire and minimize the need for firefighters to risk their lives defending vulnerable structures.

The “Set” phase highlights evacuation preparedness as another critical aspect of wildfire readiness and requires careful planning and organization. Families should develop a comprehensive evacuation plan that outlines escape routes, designated meeting points and communication strategies. It’s essential to involve all household members in the planning process and practice evacuation drills regularly to ensure everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

Assembling an emergency supply kit is another essential step in the “Set” phase. This kit should include necessities such as water, non-perishable food, medications, first aid supplies, clothing and important documents such as identification, insurance policies and medical records. By having these items readily available, families can streamline the evacuation process and ensure they have everything they need to stay safe and comfortable during an emergency.

In the event that the “Go” phase is activated, timely evacuation is essential to ensure the safety of residents and first responders. It’s critical to stay informed about wildfire activity in your area and follow evacuation orders issued by local authorities. You can stay informed about fire conditions by following the City’s social media platforms and checking the City’s Emergency Blog at SantaClaritaEmergency.com. If evacuation becomes necessary, follow designated evacuation routes.

By prioritizing preparedness, prevention and cooperation, we can collectively reduce the risk of wildfires and protect our community from their devastating effects. For more in-depth information about building your Ready! Set! Go! action plan, please visit fire.LaCounty.gov/RSG.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s city manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting

June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway

SCVi Charter School Launches Aerospace Learning Pathway
Friday, May 31, 2024
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School (SCVi), the founding school for iLEAD, a tuition-free public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, has announced the launch of the new Aerospace Learning Pathway.
FULL STORY...

Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT

Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity. 
FULL STORY...

May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting

May 21: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Monday, May 20, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 21, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
SCVNews.com