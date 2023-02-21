Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference

Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
The Saugus chapter members recorded impressive results with 17 members competing and 13 members who placed in the top 10. Six Saugus chapter members qualified to move on to represent the Gold Coast Section at the state competition in Sacramento in April.
More than 500 students competed in 70 competitions and section elections.
The Saugus High chapter includes two Gold Coast Section officers and a state officer: Caitlyn Park is the 2023-24 Gold Coast Section President and California State Vice President and Alexander Black is the 2023-24 Gold Coast Section Vice President of Activities.
Gold Coast Section Conference Results
Advertising
First place Caitlyn Park
Computer Problem Solving
First Place Casey Zwicker
Second Place Calvin Zwicker
10th Place Anthony Sidhom
Health Care Administration
Ninth Place Bradley Nilson
Impromptu Speaking
Seventh Place Gabriel Freudo
Into to business Concepts
Sixth Place Alex Black
Intro to Business Procedures
Eighth Place Jacob Monreal
Intro to Finacial Math
10th Place Acey Distor
Intro to Public Speaking
Eighth Place Jonah Batong
Job Interview
10th Place Maddie Yurek
Marketing
Second Place Caitlyn Park
Securities and Investments
Second Place Glenn Fujii
Sports and Entertainment Management
Sixth Place Lucila Guzman
