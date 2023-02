Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference

Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.

The Saugus chapter members recorded impressive results with 17 members competing and 13 members who placed in the top 10. Six Saugus chapter members qualified to move on to represent the Gold Coast Section at the state competition in Sacramento in April.

More than 500 students competed in 70 competitions and section elections.

The Saugus High chapter includes two Gold Coast Section officers and a state officer: Caitlyn Park is the 2023-24 Gold Coast Section President and California State Vice President and Alexander Black is the 2023-24 Gold Coast Section Vice President of Activities.

Gold Coast Section Conference Results

Advertising

First place Caitlyn Park

Computer Problem Solving

First Place Casey Zwicker

Second Place Calvin Zwicker

10th Place Anthony Sidhom

Health Care Administration

Ninth Place Bradley Nilson

Impromptu Speaking

Seventh Place Gabriel Freudo

Into to business Concepts

Sixth Place Alex Black

Intro to Business Procedures

Eighth Place Jacob Monreal

Intro to Finacial Math

10th Place Acey Distor

Intro to Public Speaking

Eighth Place Jonah Batong

Job Interview

10th Place Maddie Yurek

Marketing

Second Place Caitlyn Park

Securities and Investments

Second Place Glenn Fujii

Sports and Entertainment Management

Sixth Place Lucila Guzman

