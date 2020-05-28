Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor

(Statement from Hart District officials added)

A Saugus High School substitute teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

The booking logs indicate that David Cornish, 28, of Valencia was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of felonious oral copulation with a person under the age of 16.

Cornish was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on arrest charge 287(B) 2 PC, “any person over 21 years of age who participates in an act of oral copulation with another person who is under 16 years of age is guilty of a felony.”

Cornish was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

No other victims were reported as a result of the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

Cornish was listed on the Hart District board meeting agenda from Sept. 18, 2019, as a substitute teacher whose effective starting date was Sept. 19, 2019.

“The Hart District is deeply concerned that one of our substitute teachers, David Cornish, was arrested and is expected to be charged with engaging in sexual misconduct with a Saugus High School minor student,” Hart District officials wrote in a statement released Thursday. “The district strives to provide a safe educational environment for all of our students, and we are saddened and disturbed that one of our substitute teachers is being charged with this misconduct.”

District officials said they suspended Cornish upon learning of the allegations.

“Pursuant to California law, upon receipt of a copy of the formal charge additional action will be taken, including possible immediate termination, and the matter will be reported to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing,” the district statement read.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Thursday morning they would be issuing a statement about the case later in the day.