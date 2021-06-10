header image

1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Saugus Union Breaks Ground on New Cedarcreek, Skyblue Mesa Facilities
| Thursday, Jun 10, 2021
Cedarcreek Groundbreaking
Cedarcreek groundbreaking. (Left to right) Josh Hertan, Senior Superintendent - Novus Construction; John Audap, Construction Manager – Colombo Construction; Chris Trunkey, Board Member (Trustee Area 5); Laura Arrowsmith, Board President (Trustee Area 2); Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent; Mary Mann, Principal; Nick Heinlein, Assistant Superintendent of Business; Peter Gayton, Director of Maintenance and Operations. Courtesy photo

 

The Saugus Union School District held groundbreaking events last week for a handful of new buildings coming to the Cedarcreek and Skyblue Mesa elementary schools.

During a groundbreaking ceremony at Cedarcreek Elementary on June 2 for the new construction — which was funded by Measure EE — officials expressed how it will bring quality school facilities and spaces beyond their classrooms to explore the sciences.

“A groundbreaking is such a wonderful time to celebrate the start of something new,” said Mary Mann, principal at Cedarcreek Elementary. “We are all so excited to begin the development of our edible school yard activities and these new facilities will allow our students great access to these activities.”

In total, the new construction will lead to the building of a 3,240-square-foot multipurpose room with 1,000-square-foot kitchen, a 30,000-square-foot school yard/play area with outdoor rotunda, and 1,500-square-foot science lab and study room. In total, the project is slated to cost approximately $9 million.

On June 3, district officials also attended a groundbreaking for Skyblue Mesa and its new library, science lab and classroom building, which is set to be completed in the near future. The project, funded by Measure EE and Community Facility District funds, will include six new, 1,000-square-foot rooms, 1,470-square-foot library, 1,500-square-foot science lab and breakout room, and will cost a total of $7.5 million.

“As we close the chapter on a tumultuous school year, this groundbreaking ceremony for our new library and classrooms signifies hope and new beginnings,” said Kimberly Humphries, principal at Skyblue Mesa. “We are excited about the new building and the upcoming school year.”

Of the new library and incoming facilities, Saugus district board President Laura Arrowsmith said she was excited that they would aid the district in nurturing a love for learning.

“We here in the Saugus District are grateful for community support through Measure EE, which has made these important building projects possible,” said Arrowsmith. “Before long, students and their teachers will have wonderful spaces, beyond their own classrooms, to support them as they dig in to the potential and promise of the Next Generation Science Standards.”

“These new classrooms and library space will provide our students with 21st-century learning experiences now and well into the future,” said district Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “Thank you to our community for supporting these facilities improvements for our students.”

Skyblue Mesa Groundbreaking

Skyblue Mesa groundbreaking. (Left to right) Garo Muradian & David Nazzal from Nazerian Group; Chris Trunkey, Board Member (Trustee Area 5); Nick Heinlein, Assistant Superintendent of Business; Laura Arrowsmith, Board President (Trustee Area 2); Kimberlie Humphries, Principal, Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent; Peter Gayton, Director of Maintenance and Operations. Courtesy photo
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
Thursday, Jun 10, 2021
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
More than 200 teachers gathered outside the William S. Hart Union High School District office ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, sharing frustration over their salaries.
FULL STORY...
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
FULL STORY...
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
More than 200 teachers gathered outside the William S. Hart Union High School District office ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting, sharing frustration over their salaries.
Hart Teachers Protest to Demand Pay Raise
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.
“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
Newhall School district has announced three new changes to school administrators  for the district in the coming school year. 
Newhall School District Announces Three New Leaders For District Schools
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
The California Department of Public Health released their latest "On the Record" ethnic media column encouraging families to vaccinate their 12-15 year olds against COVID-19. 
California Department Of Public Health Highlights Expanded COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday four new deaths and 202 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,024 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,024; LADPH To Hold Virtual Townhall Thursday
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a Memorial Day shooting that had no reported injuries, despite about two dozen rounds being fired at a vehicle next to a group of people. 
Shooting From Memorial Day Under Investigation
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting two events with an emphasis on art and is seeking artists for three new future exhibitions.
City Showcases New Art, Seeks Artists For Upcoming Exhibitions
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
 Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion asking the District Attorney and Sheriff to notify the board any time a person committed as a sexually violent predator is recommended to outpatient treatment in the community. 
Barger Seeks Transparency in Future Placement of Sexually Violent Predators in LA County
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced 23 arrests Tuesday as part of an illegal marijuana grow bust in the Antelope Valley that involved 400 personnel from several local, state and federal agencies. 
Multi-Agency Operation Seizes Thousands Of Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana In AV
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing Santa Clarita Woman who was last seen Aug 10, 2020.
LASD Asks For Help Locating Missing SCV Woman
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
Soundcheck, the music show which highlights SCV based musicians and their original music, will be showcasing the rock sounds of Luca and the ethereal melodies from Lilliana Villines, all in the beautiful, outdoor surroundings at the Rancho Camulos Museum, in this first episode of season three.
June 10: Soundcheck’s Season 3 Premiere Sees Luca, Lilliana Villines Perform at Rancho Camulos
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is hosting a virtual town hall for its Adoption Partners on Wednesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m.
June 9: Animal Care & Control Adoption Partners Virtual Town Hall
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.
Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 13 new deaths and 186 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,019 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,019; L.A. County Vaccinations Vital as Masks, Distancing Guidelines Loosening
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
A big rig went over the side of Interstate 5 north of Castaic Tuesday, prompting a full emergency response.
No Injuries Reported After Big Rig Goes Over I-5 Embankment
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R–Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday the Senate Joint Resolution 5 has received unanimous support in the Senate Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement.
State Senate Committee Unanimously Supports Wilk’s Social Security Protection Measure
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
The Town Center Art Space, located on the second floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has announced their new art exhibit — In Motion, by artist Daryl Bibicoff.
Valencia Town Center Launches In-Motion Art Exhibit
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.
June 10: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and vote Tuesday on a possible change to the way in which school districts contract with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
Supes Set to Discuss School Deputy Contracting Process
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
A 50-year-old Panorama City man was arrested on suspicion of injuring a 10-year-old child during a DUI-related traffic stop Saturday.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, 10-Year-Old Injured During Collision
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
