SUSD Seeks Applicants for Asset Management Advisory Committee

Uploaded: , Friday, Apr 12, 2024

By Press Release

The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.

On March 26 the district’s governing board approved Resolution 2024-24 # 61 forming the committee pursuant to Education Code section 17387 et seq. The role of the committee is to advise the board regarding the use and/or disposition of the district owned real property as outlined and identified in the resolution.

The Saugus School Board voted to close Santa Clarita Elementary School at the end of the current school year and to form a committee to determine what to do with the property that includes Santa Clarita Elementary School.

Committee Responsibilities

Pursuant to Education Code section 17390, the committee is charged with the following duties:

— Review the projected school enrollment and other data as provided by the district to determine the amount of surplus space and real property.

— Establish a priority list of use of the property that will be acceptable to the community.

— Cause to have circulated throughout the attendance area a priority list of the property and provide for hearings for community input to the committee on acceptable uses.

— Make a final determination regarding the limits of tolerance of the property.

— Forward to the district’s governing board a report recommending uses of the property.

Appointment of Committee Members

Appointments will be made by the board from applicants submitted to the district. The committee shall consist of at least seven members, but no more than 11, from a list of candidates submitting written supplicatipons, based on the following criteria:

a. One member shall be of the ethnic, age group and socioeconomic composition of the district.

b. One member shall be in the business community, such as store owners, managers, or supervisors.

c. One member shall be a landowner or renter, with preference to be given to representatives of neighborhood associations.

d. One member shall be a teacher in the district.

e. One member shall be an administrator in the district.

f. One member shall be a parent of a student in the district.

g. One member shall be a person with expertise in environmental impact, legal contracts, building codes and land use planning, including, but not limited to knowledge of the zoning and other land use restrictions of the cities or cities and counties in which the surplus property is located.

As set forth in the linked bylaws, all members that are representative of the above categories, with the exception of categories b, d and e, must reside within district boundaries. For category b, the business must be situated within the boundaries of the district.

Applications will be reviewed by the governing board in a public meeting.

Time Commitment and Term

Members shall serve for a term of two years, and for no more than two consecutive terms. The committee’s activities relating to the property are expected for a period of approximately six months.

If you wish to serve on this important committee, please review the bylaws for more information about the committee’s role and responsibilities and complete the application located on the SUSD website:

https://www.saugususd.org/Governing-Board

Completed applications should be submitted via email or mail to the district by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Applications received after that date and time may not be considered.

Saugus Union School District

Attn: Shellie Gibson

24930 Avenue Stanford

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Tel: (661) 294-5300 ext. 5106

sgibson@saugususd.org

If you have any questions, please contact Nick Heinlein at nheinlein@saugususd.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...