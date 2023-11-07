SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase “Honey I Shrunk The Art,” opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.

An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stop by and meet the artists and enjoy carolers and light refreshments.

Give the gift of art for the holidays. “Honey I Shrunk The Art” is a show and gift boutique with small pieces that pack a punch and are priced for gifting.

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

Gallery hours are Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

