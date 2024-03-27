April 20: SCAA Western Perspectives Art Exhibit Opening Reception

The Santa Clarita Artists’ Assocation is traveling back to the days of the Old West as the city of Santa Clarita hosts the Cowboy Festival at William S. Hart Regional Park April 20-21. The SCAA Wester Perspectivew Art Exhibit group show will share a window into life on the ol’ frontier with western landscapes, people and animals of the west.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, April 20, 5-8 p.m. at the SCAA Art Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

Eat Real Cafe will provide wine, light appetizers and desserts while Richard Dockus entertains with live Americana music.

Western Perspectives includes work from over 12 artists within the Santa Clarita Artists Association in painting, drawing, mixed media, sculpture and photography mediums.

The SCAA non-profit gallery also offers fine art gifts and jewelry, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Come meet the participating artists who host the gallery during open hours.

Gallery hours are Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...