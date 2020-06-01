SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive People, Pets

Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Gabriel Mountains will be unhealthy Tuesday for sensitive individuals, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has extended a countywide curfew for all unincorporated and incorporated areas including the city of Santa Clarita from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond responded Monday to the death of George Floyd by calling on communities across the state and nation to take action to dismantle institutional racism and inequities in public schools.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger has extended a countywide curfew for all unincorporated and incorporated areas including the city of Santa Clarita from Monday at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.