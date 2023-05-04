SCV-Based DrinkPAK Continues to Grow

When they started out, DrinkPAK was just a small start up in search of a new location in Southern California. Their principals had a long and successful track record creating beverage brands, then selling these brands along with their manufacturing facilities to world-class companies such as PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper.

For their first dedicated contract manufacturing facility, they ultimately chose the Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) as the optimal location for their project. Their plans called for a state-of-the-art, 3-line beverage contract manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment center.

Since leasing their main HQ location at the end of 2020, their growth has been astounding. As the largest, most advanced canned beverage manufacturer in North America, they will soon encompass over 965,000 square feet of space. Right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more on DrinkPAK, click [here].

