SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign

Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.

Patrons who order food delivery from WeGo SCV will receive a $5 instant discount, and WeGoSCV will donate $5 for each order.

Donations will support local youth as the club works to reopen its doors.

The delivery service has more than 50 restaurant partners in the SCV for online food ordering.

When ordering online at www.wegoscv.com, use coupon code SCVBGC at checkout.

Founded in 1968, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides academic support, a second home, and builds leadership for more than 5,000 local youth each year. Membership is just $60 a year for the first child and $45 for each additional sibling (scholarships available).

Learn more at www.scvbgc.org.