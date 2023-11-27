header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 27
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
| Monday, Nov 27, 2023

Toy DriveBig Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive. This festive season, we are inviting the community to spread joy and make a difference in the lives of children.

Bring Joy with a Toy!
From now until Dec. 17, we are calling on our generous customers and community members to bring brand new, unwrapped toys to Big Chicken Valencia, which is located at 24341 Magic Mountain Pkwy #5. These toys will be donated to the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, helping to ensure that every child has a gift to open this holiday season.

Sweet Reward for Your Kindness
As a token of our appreciation, each person who donates a toy will receive a complimentary Ice Cream cone from Big Chicken Valencia. It’s our way of saying thank you for your generosity and for helping to make a child’s holiday brighter.

A Commitment to Community
“At Big Chicken Valencia, we believe in giving back to our community, especially during the holiday season,” said Christina Giti, owner, Big Chicken Valencia. “Our partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for this toy drive is a reflection of our commitment to being a positive force in our community. We are excited to see the joy these toys will bring to the children.”

Join Us in Making a Difference
We invite everyone in Santa Clarita to stop by Big Chicken Valencia, bring a toy, and enjoy a delicious Ice Cream Cone on us. Let’s come together to make this holiday season a memorable one for the children in our community.

About Big Chicken Valencia
Big Chicken Valencia is a beloved local eatery known for its unique chicken sandwiches and commitment to community involvement. Located at 24341 Magic Mountain Pkwy #5 Santa Clarita, CA 91355, we pride ourselves on serving delicious food and being a gathering place for friends and families.

For more information, contact Christina Giti at (818) 299-0611 or Christinabigchicken@gmail.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive

Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert

Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
Monday, Nov 27, 2023
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant

SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’

Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
Friday, Nov 24, 2023
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
FULL STORY...

Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway

Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. recently hosted its annual turkey dinner giveaway to 200 patients selected based on genuine need. The patients received a frozen, uncooked turkey accompanied by non-perishable sides, canned goods and for the first time, fresh produce donated by the famers of the Newhall Famer’s Market.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
It came down to turnovers and made free throws.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
The Santa Clarita Public Library is thrilled to unveil its newly redesigned website, residing under the same domain - SantaClaritaLibrary.com.
City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
No. 9 College of the Canyons was on the wrong end of a 5-0 result vs. No. 1 Chaffey College in the second of the 3C2A Southern California Regional playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 21. 
Lady Cougars Trounced by Chaffey 0-5 in Playoffs
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
College of the Canyons ended its season with a 42-13 loss at Citrus College in the 2023 Western State Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Cougars’ Season Ends with Bowl Game Loss to Citrus
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive.
Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
Princess Cruises is gearing up for a momentous occasion one year from today as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its first-ever voyage from Port Canaveral, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida.
Princess Cruises Gearing Up for Port Canaveral Inaugural Voyage
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Brace yourselves for an interstellar adventure at the 16th annual Family Literacy Festival, where imagination knows no bounds!
City Reminding Community of Family Literacy Festival Dec. 2
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
The Scenic Hills Singers will host a free Christmas concert at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Sunday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m.
Dec. 10: Scenic Hills Singers Free Christmas Concert
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
The Santa Clarita city council will hold a special meeting and a regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The council will first meet in a closed special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual performance evaluation of City Manager Ken Striplin.
Nov. 28: City to Discuss Traffic Improvements at Henry Mayo
Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 27 - Sunday, Dec. 3.
Six Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society was awarded a $14,000 grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture to help with marketing and reopening its facility after Covid closures.
SCV Historical Society Awarded $14,000 County Grant
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
The William S. Hart Union High School District has recognized La Mesa Junior High School and Golden Valley High School for increased attendance during the the first quarter of the school year which began in August.
Hart District Recognizes La Mesa, Golden Valley for Gold Star Attendance
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
The Master's University cross-country teams had a successful end to their season on Nov. 17 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross-Country National Championships in Vancouver, Wash., with the women finishing second and the men finishing fourth.
TMU Women’s XC Place Second, Men Fourth, at National Championships
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
College of the Canyons cross country concluded its season on a high note with both teams running at the 3C2A State Championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 18, seeing the women's team finish 17th and the men's squad in 20th.
Canyons Cross Country Concludes Season at State Championship Meet
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
College of the Canyons football is returning to postseason play after accepting a bid to play in the Western State Bowl vs. Citrus College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. from Glendora.
Canyons, Citrus Set for Rematch in 2023 Western State Bowl
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Santa Clarita Valley International, a free public charter school, is inviting the community to its Family Literacy Night, scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the school’s campus, 28060 Hasley Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dec. 1: Public Invited to Family Literacy Night at SCVi
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
The Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been designated a Comprehensive Breast Imaging Center by the American College of Radiology.
Henry Mayo Breast Center Earns ACR Designation
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual "Messiah Sing-Along" on Monday, Dec. 11.
Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Theatre in a Week is back in Old Town Newhall with more original one act comedies, again written by Barry Agin, chronicling the shenanigans of the season, all prepared in one week.
Dec. 15-17: Theatre in a Week ‘Holiday Hijinx!’
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced that marching bands and color guards from Hart High School, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School Marching Bands and Color Guards won division medals in the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association's (SCSBOA) 2023 Championships that were held on Saturday, Nov. 18.
Hart, Valencia, West Ranch Earn Honors at SCSBOA Championships
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
California State Parks and the California Natural Resources Agency is expanding its popular California State Park Adventure Pass from 19 select state parks to 54. The pilot program, currently in its third year, allows California fourth graders and fourth-grade teachers free admission to participating parks until Aug. 31, 2024.
State Park Adventure Pass Expands Free Access to Students, Teachers
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: