Big Chicken, SCV Boys & Girls Club Partner for Holiday Toy Drive

Big Chicken Valencia, a popular local eatery known for its delicious chicken sandwiches, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for a special holiday toy drive. This festive season, we are inviting the community to spread joy and make a difference in the lives of children.

Bring Joy with a Toy!

From now until Dec. 17, we are calling on our generous customers and community members to bring brand new, unwrapped toys to Big Chicken Valencia, which is located at 24341 Magic Mountain Pkwy #5. These toys will be donated to the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, helping to ensure that every child has a gift to open this holiday season.

Sweet Reward for Your Kindness

As a token of our appreciation, each person who donates a toy will receive a complimentary Ice Cream cone from Big Chicken Valencia. It’s our way of saying thank you for your generosity and for helping to make a child’s holiday brighter.



A Commitment to Community

“At Big Chicken Valencia, we believe in giving back to our community, especially during the holiday season,” said Christina Giti, owner, Big Chicken Valencia. “Our partnership with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club for this toy drive is a reflection of our commitment to being a positive force in our community. We are excited to see the joy these toys will bring to the children.”

Join Us in Making a Difference

We invite everyone in Santa Clarita to stop by Big Chicken Valencia, bring a toy, and enjoy a delicious Ice Cream Cone on us. Let’s come together to make this holiday season a memorable one for the children in our community.

About Big Chicken Valencia

Big Chicken Valencia is a beloved local eatery known for its unique chicken sandwiches and commitment to community involvement. Located at 24341 Magic Mountain Pkwy #5 Santa Clarita, CA 91355, we pride ourselves on serving delicious food and being a gathering place for friends and families.

For more information, contact Christina Giti at (818) 299-0611 or Christinabigchicken@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...