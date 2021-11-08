Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club itself, the SCV Boys & Girls Club, and the SCV Senior Center.

The Rotary Club is in need of volunteers to help with morning check-in, as well as throughout the day.

The Oaks Club is located at 26550 Heritage View Lane, Stevenson Ranch, 91381.

For more information or to volunteer, email the Rotary at info@scvbgc.org.

To register for the golf tournament, click [here].

