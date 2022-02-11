SCV Businesses Can ‘Upskill Your Workforce’ at Employee Training Institute

A state-funded training program to upskill your workforce for area businesses is now available at the Employee Training Institute at College of the Canyons.

Santa Clarita businesses can learn more about this program at an information session March 3 at 11 a.m.

The California Community College Funds program awarded over $1.5 million to the Employee Training Institute at COC. The goals of the program are in support of higher-wage jobs, training leading to licensing and certification and workforce training efforts for communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

One of the biggest issues currently facing employers is the difficulty in finding qualified employees. These funds will go a long way in helping companies upskill their workforce to meet the varying needs of the business.

Private companies, public entities and nonprofit organizations are eligible for customized training at low and no cost under the CCCF at College of the Canyons.

The program runs through Dec. 30, 2023 contingent on available funding.

For information on the program or the March 3 information session contact:

Justin Wallace, MBA, Director, Business Partnerships & Workforce Engagement, (661) 362-3788 or email: Justin.Wallace@canyons.edu

Jocey Hogan, Program Coordinator, (661) 362-5657 or email: Jocey.Hogan@canyons.edu

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...