SCV Chamber Announces Launch of Nonprofit Council

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the creation of a new NonProfit Council designed specifically for local 501c(3) nonprofits who are members of the Chamber to keep our local non-profits on the forefront in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations.

“The SCV Chamber is continuing to create new value-driven programming for our members with a key focus on building community around the Chamber,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board of directors. “As we work to build community and create additional value, we hope to provide thoughtful educational programming and networking opportunities for our members. The NonProfit Council will help keep our local nonprofits on the cutting-edge of trends in charitable giving, advocacy and regulations while sharing best-practices.”

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong philanthropic community with more than 100 locally based non-profit organizations that help our community thrive. Our non-profits are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future.

The SCV Chamber’s NonProfit Council provides business resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals. We accomplish this through quarterly meetings where we connect our local business community with our nonprofit organizations’ leaders to receive information designed for professional growth and to learn about the latest non-profit trends and regulatory issues facing the non-profit sector.

The NonProfit Council at the SCV Chamber will meet quarterly and will include the executive leaders of each nonprofit. The first meeting is being scheduled for March 2020.

“Our local nonprofits are the heart and soul of our community,” said Starczyk. “We are one of the most charitable communities in the nation with more than 120 local nonprofits. We want to ensure our business community is well connected to support them to grow and thrive.”

In addition to meeting quarterly for nonprofit leaders to collaborate and gain insights on the latest trends, etc., SCV Chamber member non-profits will have access to promote their charitable fundraisers and thank their business sponsors in the SCV Chamber section of the SCV Business Journal.

“We’re building community at the SCV Chamber,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies which manages the Chamber. “This is just one of our new efforts in 2020 to help strengthen the sense of community amongst our members.”

