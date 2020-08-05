[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
| Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
election watch

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched its “Election Watch 2020” webpage, which will feature candidate endorsements, upcoming candidate forums, and the Chamber’s official positions on the business-related ballot measures for the November election.

The website can be found by visiting www.scvchamber.com and clicking on “Election Watch 2020” under the Advocacy tab.

“We’re pleased to launch the newest addition to our website as we gear up for the 2020 November election,” said Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board.

“Our Election Watch 2020 page will be the ultimate resource for our business community to see what measures can affect their business, our upcoming forums for constituents to have a chance to interact with the candidates, and for candidates to request an application to potentially receive the Chamber’s endorsement,” Starczyk said.

Election Watch 2020 will feature different sections throughout the page, which include the following, among other information:

Candidate Endorsement: If you, or anyone you know, are running for office, the SCV Chamber has a candidate endorsement form that allows you to apply to potentially receive endorsement. You can request the form by visiting the page or emailing: hello@scvchamber.com. The last day to submit your form is on Friday, August 21 by 5:00 PM.

Candidate Forums: The Chamber has been the resource organization for all advocacy related. We are pleased to bring Candidate forums for different levels of government.

The following is currently scheduled:

City Council Virtual Candidate Forum
Wednesday, September 9 at 3 PM
Register: www.scvchamber.com

Ballot Measure Position: 12 ballot measures have qualified for the 2020 November election and the SCV Chamber Board of Directors has identified five as business-related and have taken a formal position on. Details on the ballot measures and the Chamber’s position can be found on Election Watch 2020 page.

“Being the Voice of Business for the Santa Clarita Valley, the SCV Chamber’s advocacy has never been more important than it has over these past few months. Moving into the November election were proud to launch Election Watch 2020,” said Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber.

“Our Election Watch 2020 page will be a helpful resource for our full business community,” Volschenk said. “We are also looking forward to hearing the candidates’ positions on the important issues facing us on a local, regional, state and federal level during our forums.”

The Election Watch 2020 page will be updated with all relevant information pertaining to the Santa Clarita Valley as it is being presented.

Candidates are also encouraged to reach out and obtain an endorsement form before the deadline. Endorsement forms can be requested by visiting the Election Watch 2020 page or via email to hello@scvchamber.com.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third-largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
08-05-2020 SCV Chamber Launches 'Election Watch 2020' Webpage
