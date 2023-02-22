SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.

March 7 | 9 a.m. – Latino Business Alliance – Cafe con Leche

Come network with our Latino Business Alliance at the first Cafe con Leche event on March 7. Enjoy coffee and pastries and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs. Members $10, nonmembers $20. Reserve tickets here.

March 15 | 5:30 p.m. – Business After Hours Mixer at Mercedes Benz

The monthly business networking mixer will be held at Mercedes Benz of Santa Clarita, 23355 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Tickets are $15 for memebers, $30 for nonmembers. Reserve tickets here.

April 12 | 4 p.m. – InfluenceHER – Interactive Networking for SCV businesswomen.

Emcees are Jenny Ketchepaw and Debbie Holbrook. Cocktails and conversation at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355. Tickets are $35 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Reserve tickets here.

