SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
March 7 | 9 a.m. – Latino Business Alliance – Cafe con Leche
Come network with our Latino Business Alliance at the first Cafe con Leche event on March 7. Enjoy coffee and pastries and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs. Members $10, nonmembers $20. Reserve tickets here.
March 15 | 5:30 p.m. – Business After Hours Mixer at Mercedes Benz
The monthly business networking mixer will be held at Mercedes Benz of Santa Clarita, 23355 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Tickets are $15 for memebers, $30 for nonmembers. Reserve tickets here.
April 12 | 4 p.m. – InfluenceHER – Interactive Networking for SCV businesswomen.
Emcees are Jenny Ketchepaw and Debbie Holbrook. Cocktails and conversation at Salt Creek Grille, 24415 Town Center Drive #115, Valencia, CA 91355. Tickets are $35 for members, $50 for nonmembers. Reserve tickets here.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Julia Fuentes (softball) and Christian Cruz (men's swim & dive) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 13-18.
This week, I joined the National Association of Counties for their Legislative Conference in D.C. During the conference, I was proud to share that I'll be serving as co-chair for NACo's new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing.
