SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Announces 2022 Beneficiary

The 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off returns 2022 and has announced this year’s beneficiary; Fix N Fido.

Fix’n Fidos was created in 2017 to raise money to pay for spay and neuter surgeries for low-income residents of Southern California to put a dent in the pet population.

Spaying and neutering make a big difference: Just one unaltered female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in only six years. In seven years, one female cat and her offspring can produce an incredible 370,000 kittens. During the pandemic, the charity started buying pet food for pet owners suddenly and unexpectedly out of work so they could keep their pets in their loving homes and not have to surrender them to shelters.

“Our goal is to keep dogs out of shelters “says founder, Kacey Montoya ”Another way we will do this is by financially assisting pet owners when they can’t afford the unexpected vet bills. Many times, dogs are dumped in shelters because their owners don’t have the money to get them urgent medical care. We will step in to help out so they can keep their pets in loving homes. Together we CAN put a dent in the pet population in Southern California and keep pets out of shelters.”

Founder Kacey Montoya is an Emmy Award-winning reporter who joined KTLA in June 2013. You can now see her on the KTLA Weekend Morning News with your SoCal weather forecast.

“This fun event has become increasingly popular each year, making a difference for the organizations it has supported over the years,” said event Co-Chair Steve Portaro. Along with Co-founder Nicole Stinson, he expects this year’s event to sell out. “The SCV Charity Chili Cook-off is a great event to meet up after work with your co-workers and friends, and family, taste some spectacular chili, enjoy a cocktail, dance, bid on silent auction items, and most importantly, raise some money for charity,” Nicole said.

This year’s event will be held at the New MB2 Entertainment located at 21516 Golden Triangle Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. MB2 Entertainment has graciously stepped up to be the title sponsor this year. This year’s event will bring a ton of new elements of fun.

Starting with 40 amateur chefs and community members competing for this year’s Best Chili Trophy. Attendees will get to taste 40 chilis, listen to a live band and DJ, dance, bid on live and silent auction items, in addition, will be able to buy tickets for Bowling, VR Headset Games, Arcade, Laser Tag, Axe Throwing, Golf Simulator, Mini Golf, and Go-Karts.

The fee to enter to compete and cook chili is $125. Prizes will be awarded to the Best three Chilis. People’s Choice and Judges Choice categories and Best Decorated Booth. For more information, visit the website.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m., and general admission is $40. Many advance-purchase VIP tickets are available for $75, including early entry at 5 p.m., one drink ticket, souvenir glass, VIP lounge access, VIP hors d’oeuvres, and MB2 bucks to enjoy at the event.

To register as a chili cooker, sponsor, volunteer, or purchase tickets, visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...