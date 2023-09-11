SCV Education Foundation Announces Return of Principal for a Day

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Principal for a Day event. It’s that time of year when you want to go to the Principal’s office! The SCV Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members, and parents who want to become Partners in Education, to spend a couple of hours shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator to learn first-hand about the multiple roles school administrators play. Registration is now open for the upcoming Principal for a Day event, Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/principal-for-a-day-2023 to register and for more information.

Partners will begin their day at 7:30 a.m. at The Centre located on Centre Pointe Parkway. Partners, Principals, and Administrators will enjoy a networking breakfast and hear an update from each of the five district superintendents. From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Partners will have an up close and personal visit at the school they registered to participate at.

By registering as soon as possible, Partners have the best chance of being matched up with their first or second choice school. The tax-deductible donation to become a Partner range from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal, and to $450 for a superintendent.

Event sponsorships for this 28th annual event are also available. Sponsorships include: tickets to the breakfast, an ad in the event program, and placement with a Principal or Administrator. Supporters that can’t attend the event but want to show their support and encouragement to our future teachers, can sponsor a future educator/leader to take their place. Sponsorship packages are $500, $1,000 and $1,500.

All five local school districts will be hosting a Partner, including: Castaic, Saugus, Newhall and Sulphur Springs Elementary Districts, as well as the Hart School District. Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public-school educational environment. The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one Partner with each principal this year.

