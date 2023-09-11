SCV Education Foundation Announces Return of Principal for a Day

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Principal for a Day event. It’s that time of year when you want to go to the Principal’s office! The SCV Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members, and parents who want to become Partners in Education, to spend a couple of hours shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator to learn first-hand about the multiple roles school administrators play. Registration is now open for the upcoming Principal for a Day event, Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Partners will begin their day at 7:30 a.m. at The Centre located on Centre Pointe Parkway. Partners, Principals, and Administrators will enjoy a networking breakfast and hear an update from each of the five district superintendents. From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Partners will have an up close and personal visit at the school they registered to participate at.
By registering as soon as possible, Partners have the best chance of being matched up with their first or second choice school. The tax-deductible donation to become a Partner range from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal, and to $450 for a superintendent.
Event sponsorships for this 28th annual event are also available. Sponsorships include: tickets to the breakfast, an ad in the event program, and placement with a Principal or Administrator. Supporters that can’t attend the event but want to show their support and encouragement to our future teachers, can sponsor a future educator/leader to take their place. Sponsorship packages are $500, $1,000 and $1,500.
All five local school districts will be hosting a Partner, including: Castaic, Saugus, Newhall and Sulphur Springs Elementary Districts, as well as the Hart School District. Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public-school educational environment. The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one Partner with each principal this year.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master's University women's volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
September is Pedestrian Safety Month in California and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on our roads to care for one another and keep pedestrians safe from crashes and injuries.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
