Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 11
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
SCV Education Foundation Announces Return of Principal for a Day
| Monday, Sep 11, 2023

Principal for a DayThe Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Principal for a Day event. It’s that time of year when you want to go to the Principal’s office! The SCV Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members, and parents who want to become Partners in Education, to spend a couple of hours shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator to learn first-hand about the multiple roles school administrators play. Registration is now open for the upcoming Principal for a Day event, Friday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Visit www.scveducationfoundation.org/principal-for-a-day-2023 to register and for more information.

Partners will begin their day at 7:30 a.m. at The Centre located on Centre Pointe Parkway. Partners, Principals, and Administrators will enjoy a networking breakfast and hear an update from each of the five district superintendents. From 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Partners will have an up close and personal visit at the school they registered to participate at.

By registering as soon as possible, Partners have the best chance of being matched up with their first or second choice school. The tax-deductible donation to become a Partner range from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal, and to $450 for a superintendent.

Event sponsorships for this 28th annual event are also available. Sponsorships include: tickets to the breakfast, an ad in the event program, and placement with a Principal or Administrator. Supporters that can’t attend the event but want to show their support and encouragement to our future teachers, can sponsor a future educator/leader to take their place. Sponsorship packages are $500, $1,000 and $1,500.

All five local school districts will be hosting a Partner, including: Castaic, Saugus, Newhall and Sulphur Springs Elementary Districts, as well as the Hart School District. Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public-school educational environment. The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one Partner with each principal this year.
Sept. 23: Raising the Curtain Presents Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children

Sept. 23: Raising the Curtain Presents Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
Looking for something fun, live and inexpensive to take your young child to on a Saturday?
FULL STORY...

SCV Blood Drives Announced Amid Shortage

SCV Blood Drives Announced Amid Shortage
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert

Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present a Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’

Sept. 23: Zonta Club of SCV is ‘Off to the Races’
Friday, Sep 8, 2023
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be "Off to the Races" on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Elks Lodge in Canyon Country. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. when doors open followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and "horse races" at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Adds Advit Raghavan to Women’s Basketball Staff
California State University, Northridge women's basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has added Advit Raghavan to the Matadors' staff.
CSUN Adds Advit Raghavan to Women’s Basketball Staff
Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard
Coming off an emotional conference-opening loss Friday night, The Master's University women's volleyball team took it on the chin again Saturday night, losing to No. 15 Vanguard 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 22-25.
Lady Mustangs Suffer Road Loss to Vanguard
Cougars Bring Home Sixth-Place Finish at Oxnard Invitational
College of the Canyons made its way to the annual Oxnard Invitational on Friday with both the men's and women's teams bringing home a sixth-place finish. 
Cougars Bring Home Sixth-Place Finish at Oxnard Invitational
TMU Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule
With an eye towards preparation, The Master's University men's basketball team has released it's 2023-2024 30-game schedule.
TMU Releases Men’s Basketball Schedule
Cougars Drop Home Opener to Hornets 26-14
College of the Canyons turned in another strong defensive effort but was once again doomed by offensive miscues in losing its home opener 26-14 to Fullerton College on Saturday night. 
Cougars Drop Home Opener to Hornets 26-14
Sept. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting and adopted budget workshop, Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m.
Sept. 13: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting, Budget Workshop
SCV Education Foundation Announces Return of Principal for a Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce the return of the Principal for a Day event.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Return of Principal for a Day
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Sept. 17.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
Sept. 14: CUSD Regular Board Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: CUSD Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 13: Hart Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Hart Board Regular Meeting
Sept. 23: Raising the Curtain Presents Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children
Looking for something fun, live and inexpensive to take your young child to on a Saturday?
Sept. 23: Raising the Curtain Presents Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children
SCV Blood Drives Announced Amid Shortage
The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage.
SCV Blood Drives Announced Amid Shortage
LASD Offering Safety Tips for Pedestrian Safety Month
September is Pedestrian Safety Month in California and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone on our roads to care for one another and keep pedestrians safe from crashes and injuries.
LASD Offering Safety Tips for Pedestrian Safety Month
Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Sept. 11)
2001 - Remember "9/11: Santa Clarita One Year Later" (Documentary 2002) [watch]
911 One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Sept. 10)
1955 - U.S. release of "Gunsmoke" TV series, initially filmed at Melody Ranch [story]
James Arness
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Explore, Discover and Connect! Join the Newhall Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. for the Newhall Community Center Open House.
Sept. 13: Newhall Community Center Open House
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will present a Fall Festival Concert on Saturday, Nov. 4. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Theatre Guild, Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 4: Tickets on Sale for SCV Concert Band Fall Concert
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Chicago Underground Film Festival, the world’s longest-running annual underground film festival, returns with its 30th edition at The Harper Theater and the Gene Siskel Film Center in Chicago. Running from Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 17, this year’s lineup of boundary-pushing films features shorts from 14 California Institute of the Arts faculty, alums and students.
CalArtians Screen 14 Faculty, Alum, Student Films at CUFF
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
To celebrate back-to-school, thousands of students across Southern California were surprised with school-wide free book fairs this week. More than 500 students in Santa Clarita at Leona Cox Elementary School in Canyon Country received a free book fair.
Students at Leona Cox Elementary Surprised with Free Book Fair
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, in open public session at 6 p.m.
Sept. 12: City Council Meets on Shadowbox Zoning, County Homeless Committee
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
The California Department of Transportation plans to close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 near the Valencia neighborhood in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
Los Angeles County was awarded a $12 million planning grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board to support the Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration and Recovery Project, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has announced.
$12M Grant Awarded to Bouquet Canyon Creek Restoration Project
