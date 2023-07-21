SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended, Protect Pets, People

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas for Sunday, July 23. Warnings issued to protect pets and people.

Pet owners warned to protect pets from extreme heat risks.

Heat Stress in pets can be dangerous and life threating. Look for the signs of heat distress: Excessive panting, drooling, weakness and reluctance to move in a pet may be caused by heat stress. It can also cause vomiting, diarrhea, seizures.

Heat stroke can be life-threatening in a pet. If you see any of these signs, take your pet to a veterinarian immediately.

Some pets are at higher risk including pets with short noses or long hair, pets that are older, obese, or have heart or lung disease are more likely to overheat.

— Never leave your pet alone in a parked car. Even if the windows are “cracked” or open. On an 85°F day, a car’s temperature can reach 100°F in less than 10 minutes. Always look before you lock.

— Make sure your pet has access to clean, cool water at all times.

— If your pet is kept outdoors, provide them with plenty of shade.

— Do not leave pets in a garage as a garage can easily overheat due to a lack of ventilation and insulation.

— Pets with long fur can more easily overheat, get your pet groomed and remove excess hair or fur. Brush pets more frequently to remove excess hair and help them feel cooler. Ask your groomer or veterinarian about trimming your pets coat short for the summer. Some pets may have very thin/patchy fur, or may not have any fur at all. These pets are at a higher risk of getting a sunburn. Sunscreen labeled for pet use may be applied to protect their exposed skin.

— Choose the morning or evening hours when it’s cooler out to walk or exercise your pet. Take frequent breaks to make sure your pet is not overheating; do not force your pet to continue if they need to rest. Bring enough drinking water for both you and your pet.

— Feel the ground before your pet walks on it. The ground gets hotter than the air. Avoid surfaces like asphalt that may burn your pet’s paws.

— Always supervise pets near pools or bodies of water. Wash your pet after swimming to remove excess chlorine, salt, or other chemicals. Do not let your pet drink from a pool or the ocean.

Public Health also reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

— Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

— If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

— Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

— Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

— Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

— If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose.

— Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County and city partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

