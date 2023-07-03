header image

July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
| Monday, Jul 3, 2023

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.

The heat warning was issued for the following areas:

Antelope Valley: Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

Western Antelope Valley: Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

Eastern Antelope Valley: Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

Santa Clarita Valley: Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

A heat advisory has been extended for the following areas:

West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 3.

Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat. Public Health offers the following recommendations during high temperature days:

— Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

— If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

— Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

— Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

— Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

— If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose.

— Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly those who are sick or have chronic conditions, pregnant women, those who live alone, and pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly. But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”

County partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 L.A. County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Happy Independence Day to all our incredible JCI Santa Clarita members and friends!
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Summer at The Painted Turtle has arrived. This summer and fall the camp will challenge hundreds of campers over seven week-long sessions to "Go Where You Wanna Go."
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of "Proof" by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1988 - Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook's first day at the helm of College of the Canyons (now California's longest serving community college CEO)  [story]
Dianne G. Van Hook
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 3 - Sunday, July 9.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
Domoic acid poisoning can cause seizures, death in marine mammals and people who eat contaminated seafood.
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Santa Clarita Shakespeare.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
