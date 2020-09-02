[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
SCV Excessive Heat Watch In Effect Through Labor Day Weekend
| Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020
extreme heat warning

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called an excessive heat watch for the Santa Clarita Valley from Friday morning through Sunday evening as a warming trend will push temperatures into triple digits.

The National Weather Service predicts dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 115 degrees possible, with Sunday expected to be the hottest day.

The excessive heat watch also covers all valleys and mountains below 5,000 feet elevation of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties, including:

* West San Fernando Valley

* Antelope Valley

* East San Fernando Valley

* East San Gabriel Valley

* West San Gabriel Valley

L.A. County Public Health reminds everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with a chronic medical condition who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.

Public Health offers the following recommendations during high-temperature days:

* Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

* If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and bring a hat or umbrella with you.

* Cars get very hot. Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

* Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you see these symptoms: high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin.

* Check on those at risk, like those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone.

* Avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes; this means avoiding contact with others while you work out.

* Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

“While it is very important that everyone take special care of themselves, it is equally important that we reach out and check on others, in particular those who are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of high temperatures, including children, the elderly, and their pets,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” Davis said. “But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor who is without air conditioning, check on them throughout the day.”

As Health Officer Orders remain in effect, Public Health, city and county partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat.

Cooling centers will be open to provide the public relief from the heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The health and safety of staff and visitors at cooling centers is top priority.

Public Health recommends the following for cooling centers:

* Staff and visitors are instructed to stay home if they do not feel well. Any person reporting or exhibiting signs of illness is advised to seek appropriate medical care.

* Staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering at all times.

* Staff and visitors are advised to practice social distancing by standing at least six feet away from other persons, except for family members. Tables, chairs and other physical layouts are arranged to ensure appropriate distancing. Occupancy is reduced by more than half to prevent crowding.

* Signage is posted throughout cooling centers reminding staff and visitors of key protective actions, including the proper way to wear face coverings, washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs, and to avoid touching their faces.

* Cooling centers follow cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Frequently contacted surfaces like door handles, handrails, counters, seating, bathrooms, and floors are cleaned more often. Trash is collected and disposed of regularly.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 2-1-1 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.
