header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
| Friday, Sep 6, 2024
Heat

The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.

Triple-digit temperatures have been seen in the SCV and across much of Southern California since Thursday.

The current forecast from the NWS Oxnard office for the SCV shows the extreme heat will likely break on Tuesday with a forecast high reduced to double digits.

The relative humidity will hover around 10 percent, which indicates a dangerous risk of wildfires.

NWS Forecast

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 111. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 109. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 72.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

For more information visit the National Weather Service at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=34.39165995900049&lon=-118.54258584499968.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday

National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.
FULL STORY...

Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley

Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Friday, Sep 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies

USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open

Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Thursday, Sep 5, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated

L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Tuesday, Sep 3, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 13: Young Musicians to Kick off SCSO Season
On Sunday, Oct. 13, Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra opens the 2024-2025 season with “Young Stars and Old Masters” at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Oct. 13: Young Musicians to Kick off SCSO Season
National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.
National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday
Sept. 21: Saugus High’s Instrumental Music Club Hosts ‘All Valley Showcase’
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music and Booster Club's "All Valley Showcase", sponsored by Scriptz will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. at Valencia High School, 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 21: Saugus High’s Instrumental Music Club Hosts ‘All Valley Showcase’
Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000
Agua Dulce Winery is back on the market with a reduced price of $10,888,000. It is now listed with by Mike Goldfarb, an agent affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Agua Dulce Winery Back on Market for $10,888,000
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has delivered a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting him to tour the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, where an underground chemical fire continues to impact the environment, health, safety and wellbeing of residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk Calls on Governor Newsom to Visit Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that of the 40 rabid bats found in Los Angeles County in 2024, 16 of those rabid bats have been found in the Santa Clarita Valley. The latest cases of rapid bats found in the county include two bats found in September, both found in the SCV.
Rabid Bats Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Circle of Hope will host a fundraiser Wednesday, Sept. 11, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. at Handel's Homemade Ice cream located at 25880 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.
Sept. 11: Circle of Hope Handel’s Ice Cream Fundraiser
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Students from the West Ranch High School marching band will put down their instruments and pick up sponges and buckets to take part in the band’s annual “Wet Ranch” car wash fundraiser tol be held Saturday Sept. 14.
Sept. 14: West Ranch Marching Band Car Wash Fundraiser
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, College of the Canyons, city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California will host the Santa Clarita Job Fair, Friday, Oct. 18.
Oct. 18: Santa Clarita Job Fair to be Held at COC
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film Inside Out on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
As scorching triple-digit temperatures engulf Los Angeles County throughout the weekend and excessive heat warnings have been issued for many communities in Los Angeles County’s Fifth District, I urge residents to do their part to lessen the threat of wildfires.
Kathryn Barger | Do Your Part to Prevent Wildfires
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
After being part of the Parks and Recreation Commission in the early 90s and spending nearly 30 years on the City Council, my life has been dedicated to creating a community where residents and businesses feel welcomed and safe here in Santa Clarita.
Laurene Weste | Creating Community at The Roller Rink
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
This year's SCAA Art Classic and Awards Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 1-5 p.m. along with a viewing Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA. 91350.
Sept. 28-29: SCAA Art Classic 2024 and Viewing
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
PBS SoCal has announced the 33 student finalists for the 25th season of the Fine Cut Festival of Films, showcasing the talents of emerging filmmakers from across Southern California.
CalArtian Filmmakers Selected for 2024 ‘Fine Cut Festival of Films’
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, have announced the winners of the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, International Awards
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2025 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to attend a webinar via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: City Hosts Non-Profit Informational Zoom Meeting for Grants
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
William S. Hart School District and Valencia High School will host the first ever International Cultural Festival Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-8:30 p.m. at the Valencia High School campus, 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Sept. 18: Valencia High School Inaugural International Cultural Festival
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture in collaboration with county agricultural commissioners have announced after a year of hard work all populations of invasive fruit flies have been eradicated from California.
USDA, CDFA Declare California Free of Invasive Fruit Flies
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
The Family Engagement Team in the Office of Student Affairs at California Institute of the Arts is seeking participation from Santa Clarita Valley businesses during the school's annual Family Weekend Oct. 18-20.
CalArts Seeks SCV Business Assistance on Family Weekend
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended an excessive heat warning in the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Saturday throughout Los Angeles County
Excessive Heat Warning Extended Thru Saturday, Cooling Centers Open
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
The Master's University cross country teams got off to a strong start to the 2024 campaign at the Mark Covert Classic in Brea.
TMU XC Opens Season with Solid Showing
SCVNews.com