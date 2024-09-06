National Weather Service Extends Excessive Heat Warning Thru Monday

The National Weather Service, which early this week warned of the intense heat wave from San Luis Obispo County all the way down to San Diego County, has announced the excessive heat warning will last in the Santa Clarita Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.

Triple-digit temperatures have been seen in the SCV and across much of Southern California since Thursday.

The current forecast from the NWS Oxnard office for the SCV shows the extreme heat will likely break on Tuesday with a forecast high reduced to double digits.

The relative humidity will hover around 10 percent, which indicates a dangerous risk of wildfires.

NWS Forecast

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 111. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 109. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 72.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 68.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 85.

For more information visit the National Weather Service at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=34.39165995900049&lon=-118.54258584499968.

