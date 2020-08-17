SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended to Thursday Night

Forecasting continued triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Thursday.
The extension again also pertains to the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.
The NWS forecasts dangerously hot conditions with high daytime temperatures between 98 and 110 through Thursday. The hottest locations will be in the far interior sections and the L.A. County valleys.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the danger of heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.
Overnight low temperatures will remain very warm, only cooling into the 70s and even lower 80s, staying warmest in foothill locations.
Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has filed suit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday over public health orders banning indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic.
