SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended to Thursday Night

Forecasting continued triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Thursday.

The extension again also pertains to the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

The NWS forecasts dangerously hot conditions with high daytime temperatures between 98 and 110 through Thursday. The hottest locations will be in the far interior sections and the L.A. County valleys.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the danger of heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.

Overnight low temperatures will remain very warm, only cooling into the 70s and even lower 80s, staying warmest in foothill locations.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.