March 17: SCV Foster, Adoptive Parents Orientation

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 11, 2022

By Press Release

Are you interested in fostering and/or adopting a child in need? A virtual orientation will be held Thursday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

Attend this one-hour virtual online orientation and learn how to become a foster parent or foster-adoptive parent.

Email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call (661) 289-4231 and you will be sent a link to the meeting.

For more information visit Children’s Bureau.

Children’s Bureau was founded in 1904 by Mrs. E.K. Foster, a Los Angeles community leader and a group of volunteers who shared a concern for the plight of vulnerable children.

  March 17: SCV Foster, Adoptive Parents Orientation

