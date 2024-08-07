header image

August 7
1901 - Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
meteor
Aug. 15: All For Kids Hosts Online Foster Care Orientation
| Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
Water drop


All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about foster care and adoption, a live English Zoom Orientation is scheduled for August 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by an All For Kids team member and a foster parent. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org, call 661-289-4231, or visit the website to complete a quick inquiry form. A link to the meeting will be emailed to you.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A Bi-lingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

All For Kids partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.

In the 1940’s, All For Kids (then Children’s Bureau) opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. All For Kids has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, All For Kids Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” she adds.

All For Kids welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties.

For information about All For Kids and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit the website.

Children’s Bureau is now All For Kids:  As they celebrate their 120th Anniversary, Children’s Bureau is proud to announce that they are All For Kids.  This name change embraces how all — partners, families, and communities — work together to create a world where every child is safe to grow. Stay tuned for the launch of the new look in this summer.
