SCV Guitar Orchestra Auditions Now Open
| Monday, Jan 27, 2020
scv guitar orchestra

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is now accepting online applications for auditions to join the SCV Guitar Orchestra, a rare opportunity since guitar-centered student orchestras are rather rare.

The SCV Guitar Orchestra combines several levels of guitarists, each participant working their respective level to achieve a unified performance.

“The resulting music can be quite spectacular,” said Bess Knight, executive director of SCVYO. “Students of different ages, backgrounds and levels can achieve so much together.”

The very unique and valued youth guitar program is led by classical, jazz and rock guitarist Jim Jeffrey MFA, who custom arranges much of the repertoire for the group.

The selection of music that is arranged and performed derives from many genres, such as classical, jazz, world, folk, movie, holiday and occasionally pop music.

The SCV Guitar Orchestra welcomes all students to play the type of guitar that they are most comfortable with and/or want to challenge themselves with in order to grow their prowess, including classical (nylon), steel-string acoustic, electric and bass.

The group is also open to students performing on mandolin, banjo, and other guitar-like instruments.

In order to prosper in the Guitar Orchestra, there are some minimum requirements that must be met to join. SCVYO asks that each musician has a minimum 1-2 years of experience with their instrument of choice, the ability to read musical notation and play basic chords. An understanding of rhythms such as 8th notes, 16th notes, triplets, key signatures and time signatures is also helpful.

The Guitar Orchestra is happy to welcome new members, and as one of SCVYO’s core messages goes: “Come for the music…and stay for the friendships!”

To join the SCVYO Guitar Orchestra simply go online to https://www.scvyo.org/aud-enroll-2020 to review the Guitar Orchestra skill requirements, pay the $30 audition processing fee and submit the audition request application.

An audition appointment will be scheduled once these materials are received. Those auditioning should come prepared to play a song of their choice which best demonstrates the student’s ability. All auditions are unaccompanied.

Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that has served the Santa Clarita Valley Community and surrounding areas for over 50 years, providing a variety of enriching instrumental education programs for students eight years and older.

To learn more about SCVYO programs or to donate, please visit our website at www.scvyo.org. For more information contact our executive director at info@scvyo.org.
