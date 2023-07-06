SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing single-use plastics means cleaner streets, oceans, rivers and communities, because of reduced litter that pollutes our land and waterways or ends up in the landfill. There are many opportunities to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics in our daily lives. Please take a look at the tips below and decide what small changes you can implement to benefit our environment:
– In your workplace or at home, use ceramic mugs and plates or compostable paper cups and plates instead of disposable plastic food ware.
– Ditch one-time plastic utensils and use metal or bamboo utensils or sturdy reusable/washable plastic.
– Switch to reusable coffee pods with fresh ground coffee as an alternative to disposable coffee pods.
– Use cloth bags for groceries instead of plastic bags. That goes for produce too! However, if you do receive plastic bags at the store, you can always reuse them to recycle your food waste in your green organics cart!
– Pack a lunch or leftovers in reusable food storage bags or containers that can be washed and used multiple times.
– Carry reusable plastic or metal straws to reduce the need for plastic straws at a food service establishment, and even consider bringing your own containers for leftovers too.
– Instead of single-use plastic water bottles, use metal, glass or sturdy plastic refillable bottles that can be washed and reused hundreds or thousands of times.
– Try using cloth diapers instead of standard disposable diapers.
Ready to take the challenge? Visit https://www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge/, where you can find even more ways to replace plastic with more sustainable materials that can be used multiple times. Read stories on how other participants worldwide are able to avoid using plastic. Together, we can make a difference in Santa Clarita and beyond!
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
Volunteers are being sought to act as injured survivors to create a "real-world" disaster scenario. This event is the final skills assessment for the 21-hour CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned. This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes and may have to wear costume make-up.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.
Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on xxxx Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year's theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.
The California Department of Transportation has announced that Gloria Roberts has been appointed the District 7 director where she will oversee the freeway and highway system in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a staff of 2,800 who maintain, design, construct, preserve and plan the system and administer programs supporting it.
Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy, from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.
