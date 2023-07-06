SCV Residents Encouraged to Join Plastic Free July Challenge

Plastic Free July is a global movement that encourages millions of people to be a part of the solution to plastic pollution. Reducing single-use plastics means cleaner streets, oceans, rivers and communities, because of reduced litter that pollutes our land and waterways or ends up in the landfill. There are many opportunities to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics in our daily lives. Please take a look at the tips below and decide what small changes you can implement to benefit our environment:

– In your workplace or at home, use ceramic mugs and plates or compostable paper cups and plates instead of disposable plastic food ware.

– Ditch one-time plastic utensils and use metal or bamboo utensils or sturdy reusable/washable plastic.

– Switch to reusable coffee pods with fresh ground coffee as an alternative to disposable coffee pods.

– Use cloth bags for groceries instead of plastic bags. That goes for produce too! However, if you do receive plastic bags at the store, you can always reuse them to recycle your food waste in your green organics cart!

– Pack a lunch or leftovers in reusable food storage bags or containers that can be washed and used multiple times.

– Carry reusable plastic or metal straws to reduce the need for plastic straws at a food service establishment, and even consider bringing your own containers for leftovers too.

– Instead of single-use plastic water bottles, use metal, glass or sturdy plastic refillable bottles that can be washed and reused hundreds or thousands of times.

– Try using cloth diapers instead of standard disposable diapers.

Ready to take the challenge? Visit https://www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge/, where you can find even more ways to replace plastic with more sustainable materials that can be used multiple times. Read stories on how other participants worldwide are able to avoid using plastic. Together, we can make a difference in Santa Clarita and beyond!

