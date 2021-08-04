SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together

Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
Residents, the city of Santa Clarita, and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., or SCVEDC, told commissioners — tasked with redrawing the political boundaries for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors’ five districts — that the cities of Santa Clarita, Lancaster, Palmdale and surrounding unincorporated areas should fall into one supervisorial district.
“We urge the commission to place the city and Santa Clarita Valley within a compact district that includes the communities of north Los Angeles County, including the Antelope Valley, and northwest communities of the San Fernando Valley,” wrote Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda in a July 20 letter to county commissioners.
These areas currently fall into the 5th Supervisorial District, represented by Kathryn Barger, and create what commenters called a “community of interest,” which the county defines as “a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests.”
“For decades, north county cities and communities have partnered in advancing public transportation, responsible for land use development, public health and public safety initiatives,” wrote Holly Schroder, director of the SCVEDC, in a letter dated June 14. “It is in the best interests of the continuity of these initiatives that the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys be able to continue to advocate as one body.”
Combining communities of interest into one district allows for “effective and fair representation,” according to the county. Communities of interest do not take into consideration “relationships with political parties, incumbents or political candidates.”
“It is important to our community to remain separate from Santa Clarita City, yet we identify as members of the greater Santa Clarita Valley area,” said Hasley Canyon resident David Boyer of the Castaic community. “We do not wish to be separated or to have our district realigned.”
Hunt Braly, of Santa Clarita, commented that the SCV should be in the same district as the Antelope Valley.
“We are the (third) largest city in L.A. County and work closely with the unincorporated communities which surround us,” he wrote. “We also have similar interests with the Antelope Valley in northern L.A. County.”
The citizens redistricting commission held a public communities of interest hearing for the Santa Clarita Valley on June 14. More hearings have been held for other regions in the county and four more remain in August.
Redistricting occurs every ten years following the U.S. Census. The Census Bureau is anticipated to share data from the 2020 Census with the state sometime between Aug. 15 and Aug. 30.
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
