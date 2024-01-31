header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Get Ready for the Return of SENSES Block Parties
| Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024
Water drop


Ever wonder what Main Street in Old Town Newhall would look like if pirates had taken over, or wanted to feel what it’s like to explore the Wild West or Wonderland?

The chance to experience all of this and more returns with the SENSES Block Parties in Old Town Newhall.

SENSES brings live music, food trucks and themed activities in a festive, adult setting to Main Street on the third Thursday of each month from 7 to 10 p.m. from March through October.

 Mark your calendars for Neon Nights, the kick-off for 2024’s incredible line-up of SENSES themes, set for March 21. Main Street will undergo a complete neon makeover, lighting up the entire area.

Play a number of exciting games, dance to live music and sip on some extravagant cocktails from Newhall Refinery’s on-street bar.

SENSES is a free event geared toward adults and features a new theme each month. Below is a full lineup for 2024:

-Neon Nights – March 21

-Saddle Up – April 18

-Alice in Wonderland – May 16

-Summer Solstice – June 20

-The SENSES Games – July 18

-The Big 100 – August 15

-Pirates – September 19

-Pumpkin Palooza – October 17

For more information on SENSES Block Parties, please visit the Old Town Newhall website or contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division at (661) 250-3787 or aeo@santaclarita.gov.
