SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 3, 2022

By Press Release

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps’ Homeless Community Program needs your help. From March through December of this year the Salvation Army will be holding different Community Drives to assist the homeless population in the Santa Clarita Valley.

From the homeless population, there are approximately 1,014 students throughout all the school districts.

“Last year we saw a 50-60 % increase in the number of homeless who came to us looking for assistance.” said Rebecca Berens, Santa Clarita Valley program coordinator. “We are signing up eight-10 new homeless clients a week. These are people using our services for the first time.”

Help these vulnerable families and individuals by donating new or gently used items listed below to the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps. The blankets, sleeping bags and jacket drive will kick-off on March 7 and go until March 18. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 22935 Lyons Ave on March 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, and 18 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

– Kids & Adult sleeping bags

– Blankets – size 50”x60” (throw Size)

– Kids Jackets – All sizes

– Men & Women Adult Jackets – Size Medium to 3x

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps offers a wide range of programs to local people in need. They help with food, clothing, essential items, holiday assistance, addiction resources, aid in disaster recovery, and provide resources and services for seniors. If you have any questions regarding this drive, please email them to SCVSAcommunitydrive@gmail.com. If you would like to learn more or donate, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. For additional information, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.

