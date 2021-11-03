header image

November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
SCV Sees Decline In Issued Speeding Tickets
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station can be reached by calling 661-255-1121.

The Santa Clarita Valley has seen a drop in speeding tickets issued, as well as a drop in overall traffic citations, according to local law enforcement data.

On Monday, the SCV Sheriff’s Station issued a statement regarding two local incidents, both of which occurred on Monday.

In one instance, deputies reported clocking a motorcycle driving near Newhall Ranch Road and Rye Canyon Road in Valencia as going 116 mph. In another citation that same day in the same area, they clocked a Tesla driving 91 mph.

However, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, despite these two incidents, residents’ driving and awareness of the local speed limits have improved, when comparing the past three months of this year versus the same time frame last year.

The data provided by the station showing an overall decline in both tickets and tickets issued for speeding is as follows:

Overall, the decrease shows a 36.7% drop in speeding tickets and a 19.1% drop in total traffic citations.

The decline is in part, Arriaga said, to the local station teaming up with the city of Santa Clarita in order to participate in what is being called the “Heads Up” campaign — an effort to increase awareness about distracted driving on the road.

“It pertains to basically avoiding distracted driving: Don’t be looking down at your cell phone, texting or calling or doing any other things that provide distraction,” said Arriaga. “Keep your heads up and look around for pedestrians as well.”

For more information about the Heads Up campaign, visit the  website.
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
FULL STORY...
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
California Auto-Renews $1.7B PerkinElmer Contract
The PerkinElmer COVID-19 laboratory’s $1.7 billion contract was quietly auto-renewed Sunday amid allegations of poor management and ongoing state investigations of the Valencia lab. 
FULL STORY...
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
Thursday, Nov 4, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Begins Vaccination Verifications
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 12 new deaths and 1,829 new cases of COVID-19 county wide, with 37,823 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
