Hart High Parents Notified of Threat to School, Student Confesses

Uploaded: , Monday, Sep 27, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Courtesy of The Signal

Update as of 6 p.m., September 27, 2021:

A Hart High School student confessed after a threat to the school was found Friday afternoon written inside a campus restroom, Principal Jason d’Autremont informed parents via email Monday.

School officials were notified by a student that a message had been scrawled on a bathroom stall, and administrators contacted the school’s resource officer, prompting a full investigation from Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, according to Dave Caldwell, public information officer with the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“The student indicated they were being bullied and were talking about doing something about it,” Caldwell said of the message, adding that it identified a particular individual, whose parents were notified and are fully aware of the situation.

While the threat mentioned the date Wednesday, Sept. 29, the school remained open Monday and was set to remain open through the remainder of the week with an expanded sheriff’s presence in the area out of an abundance of caution.

However, d’Autremont sent an email update to parents Monday after a student confessed to writing the message, with law enforcement officials reportedly determining that there never was a “genuine threat to the safety of our campus.”

Safety remains the district’s top priority, with Caldwell highlighting the student care line available to students, encouraging them, “If you see something say something.”

“A student saw something, was concerned and mentioned it to a trusted adult,” Caldwell said. “In a situation like this, someone is in need of help, and (the system helps), we are able to make certain they get that help.”

“There are logical consequences that arise from the choice to cause such alarm through a false threat of violence. We will be enforcing appropriate discipline and we know law enforcement will do so as well,” d’Autremont said in the email.

However, d’Autremont encouraged students to avoid perpetuating bullying or spreading angry or inflammatory comments online about the situation.

“Respectfully, I can share that the rumors that flow from these types of things are often worse than the incidents themselves,” d’Autremont added.

The student care line is available to students via HartTip@hartdistrict.org and 661-373-1822.

Original story:

In an email distributed to parents, Hart High School Principal Jason d’Autremont informed parents that a threat to the school was found Friday afternoon written inside a campus restroom.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were contacted and are investigating the issue, according to d’Autremont.

“At this time, we do not have specific details to share, but wanted you to know that we are investigating the threat and have notified the family of a student whose name was listed,” d’Autremont said in the email, adding that the threat mentioned Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The school is set to remain open Monday and throughout the week. However, in an abundance of caution, sheriff’s officials are scheduled to have an expanded presence in the area.

“If you or your student have any information regarding this matter, please consider contacting Hart administration or the local authorities,” d’Autremont added.

