SCV Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will be giving away “The Club,” an auto theft prevention device, primarily for Santa Clarita Valley residents who own Kias or Hyundais. These vehicles are commonly stolen and by giving out Clubs, deputies hope to prevent vehicle theft and help #GuardThatAuto.

These devices have been provided by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Taskforce for Regional Autotheft Prevention, a multi-agency taskforce that investigates, prosecutes and deters vehicle theft and vehicle fraud.

In order to receive a Club you must be a resident of the SCV with valid ID and show proof of vehicle ownership. All Clubs issued are free.

Eligible residents are asked to email Deputy Arriaga of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at ndarriag@lasd.org.

There are a limited quantity of Clubs available, therefore they will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

Additional ways to protect you vehicle include:

— Lock all doors.

— Park in well-lit areas.

— Never leave your car running and unattended, always take your keys with you.

— Be alert and report suspicious activity.

— Follow the #9PMRoutine and #GuardThatAuto

